Today’s Headlines:Obi, Atiku to know fate as tribunal delivers verdict on Wednesday , Flood kills three persons in Kebbi

Obi, Atiku to know fate as tribunal delivers verdict Wednesday

Photo Credit: Vanguard papers)

The Presidential Election Petition Court, PEPC, (tribunal) sitting in Abuja, will on Wednesday, deliver judgment on petitions seeking to nullify President Bola Tinubu’s election.

The Justice Haruna Tsammani-led five-member panel of the court had on August 1, okayed the cases for judgment, after all the parties adopted their final briefs of argument.

While adopting their final written address, Atiku and the PDP, through their team of lawyers led by Chief Chris Uche, SAN, urged the court to declare that President Tinubu was not qualified to contest the presidential poll that was held on February 25.

They prayed the presidential election tribunal to nullify the entire outcome of the presidential election and order a re-run or fresh contest.

Photo Credit: Google

Flood kills three persons in Kebbi

Photo Credit: Daily Post Nigeria)

Following a heavy downpour that lasted several hours on Saturday at the Dakingari area of Suru Local Government Area of Kebbi State, three persons have been confirmed dead.

The Chairman of Suru Local Government Area, Alhaji Muhammad Lawal Suru, said apart from the death of the three persons, the flood also destroyed properties worth millions of naira.

He said that after the heavy rain, the water coming down from the mountains around the town of Dakingari contributed to the flooding.

According to him, the flood might be prevented if a concrete fence and outlet could be constructed around the mountains.

He called on the people of the area to desist from erecting buildings on waterways, as well as indiscriminate dumping of refuse.

FG Vows To Clamp Down On Illegal Miners, Gives 30-Day Ultimatum

Photo Credit: Daily Trust)

The federal government has given a 30-day ultimatum to illegal miners to join artisanal cooperatives or face the wrath of the law.

Addressing newsmen Sunday in Abuja, the Minister of Solid Minerals, Dele Alake, said from October, a rejuvenated security regime will become active in the solid minerals sector and would include the Mine Police, sourced from the Nigeria Police and specially trained to detect illegal mining and apprehend offenders.

He also announced that the ministry has commenced a review of the Nigerian Mining Act in comparison with economies that have recorded significant achievements in foreign direct investment in mining to introduce international best practices.

The minister said in line with the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the Solid Minerals Ministry is mandated to develop the solid minerals sector by learning from the achievements and mistakes of the domestic hydrocarbon petroleum industry and applying international best practices.

AbdulRazaq Promotes 436 Revenue 248 Staff

Photo Credit: Leadership )

Kwara State governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has approved the promotion of 436 members of Kwara Internal Revenue Service (KW-IRS) workforce.

This was contained in a statement issued in Ilorin yesterday by the secretary, Corporate Affairs Department of KW-IRS, Mrs Titilayo Ogunwale.

The approval is in recognition of the contributions of the staff towards revenue mobilisation mandate and in appreciation of an unprecedented achievement of N35.4 billion.

According to the statement, the figure represents 112 per cent of the IGR budget of the state for the year 2022; a great leap from 95.5 per cent achieved in 2021.

The promotion exercise recorded 248 staff, comprising 50 in the senior cadre, 198 in junior cadre, while 188 staff received letters of step upgrade.

