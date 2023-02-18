Today’s Headlines:Obasanjo Commends Buhari -Adesina, Buhari Out To Destroy APC That Help Him-Ganduje

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Obasanjo Commends Buhari -Adesina.

Source: TheCable.

Femi Adesina, the presidential spokesperson, says former president Olusegun Obasanjo commended President Muhammadu Buhari over the naira redesign policy.

Adesina said in a statement that the former president praised Buhari at the council of state meeting held in the state house, Abuja, on February 10.

Photo Credit: Google.

Buhari Out To Destroy Ruling APC That Helped Him -Ganduje.

Source: Sahara Reporters.

Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje of Kano State has accused President Muhammadu Buhari of using the naira redesign policy to destroy the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Nigeria’s democracy before he leaves office in May this year.

Ganduje made the accusation in Kano, the state capital when he met with the Forum of Former Parliamentarians, North-West zone, who visited him to inform him of their resolve to support the presidential ambition of the APC presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu.

Tinubu Didn’t Just Wake Up To Say It’s My Turn – Wife.

Source: Leadership .

Wife of presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, (APC), Senator Oluremi Tinubu, has said her husband is not driven by overambition to contest for the 2023 presidency.

According to her, for the past 20 years, Tinunu has not contested any election since 2003, and as such he did not just wake up and say it is my turn.

Speaking at the pre-election strategic meeting of APC zonal, state and local government women leaders in Abuja on Friday, Senator Remi said Tinubu was only trying to reap what he had sown over the years.

Polls: Nothing’ll Make Me Work For Tinubu — Ex-Gov, Oni.

Source: Vanguard papers.

Ex-Governor Segun Oni of Ekiti has denied working to actualise the Presidential bid of Sen. Bola Tinubu, the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential candidate in the coming 2023 general election.

This is contained in a statement by the Director of Media and Publicity, Segun Oni Campaign Organisation, Mr Jackson Adebayo, on Friday in Ado-Ekiti.

