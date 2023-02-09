This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Today’s Headlines:Nothing Will Stop Elections From Holding-OBJ, Buhari Appoints 6 Rectors; Registrars For Federal Polytechnics

Nothing Will Stop Elections From Holding – Obasanjo

Photo Credit:Vanguard Newspapers

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo on Wednesday said that nothing would stop the 2023 general elections from holding.

Obasanjo stated this on Wednesday when hosting members of the Board of Trustees of the African Democratic Congress, ADC, at his Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library, OOPL penthouse residence in Abeokuta.

The former president noted that Nigeria was in an interesting period, calling Nigerians to take the elections with all the seriousness it deserves.

The BoT members were led by their Chairman, Dr. Mani Ibrahim Ahmed, the national chairman of the party, Prof. Ralph Okey Nwosu and the former Presidential aspirant of the party, Chukwuka Monye.

Buhari appoints 6 rectors, registrars for federal polytechnics

Photo Credit: P.M.News

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointments of the rector and registrar of three federal polytechnics in the country.

This is contained in a statement signed by Ben Goong, the Director, Press and Public Relations of the Federal Ministry of Education, on Wednesday.

Datti: LP administration will address fuel subsidy scam within first 100 days in office

Photo Credit: The Cable News

Datti Baba-Ahmed, the vice-presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), says the party will “sort” the petrol subsidy “scam” if elected.

Speaking in an interview on Channels Television on Tuesday, the LP vice-presidential candidate was asked how the party hopes to get funds to run the country if elected.

The issue of payment of petrol subsidy has been a hotly-debated topic in the public space in recent times due to its impact on government revenue.

Naja’atu Mohammed’s ex-directorate begins campaign for Tinubu

Photo Credit: Punch News

The Civil Societies Directorate, an arm of Tinubu-Shettima Presidential Campaign Council, on Tuesday commenced its mobilisation drive to garner votes for the party flag bearer, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

The electioneering campaign is coming one month after the former Director of PCC Civil Societies, Naja’atu Mohammed, announced her resignation from the council.

The activist, who later pitched tent with the opposition Peoples Democratic Party, has remained a pain in the neck of the ruling APC after her defection.

In the last few weeks, Naja’atu had featured on a number of media platforms where she attacked the ruling party, its presidential candidate and the presidency over what she called insensitivity and ineptitude on their part.

Extend old Naira notes deadline, govs beg Buhari

Photo Credit: Punch News

The 36 governors in Nigeria have urged the President, Major-General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), to extend the deadline for the implementation of the old Naira notes swap.

The governors also urged Buhari to revisit the cashless policy of the Central Bank of Nigeria.

The governors, under the aegis Nigeria Governors’ Forum, made the demand in a letter addressed to the President dated February 6, 2023, signed by the Chairman of the Forum Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State.

Photo Credit: Google﻿

Content created and supplied by: Nasu001 (via 50minds

News )

#Todays #HeadlinesNothing #Stop #Elections #HoldingOBJ #Buhari #Appoints #Rectors #Registrars #Federal #PolytechnicsToday’s Headlines:Nothing Will Stop Elections From Holding-OBJ, Buhari Appoints 6 Rectors; Registrars For Federal Polytechnics Publish on 2023-02-09 06:41:11