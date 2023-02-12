Today’s Headlines:North ll Gang Up Against Obi–Ayodele;CAN Probes Obi’s Alleged N2bn Largesse

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

North ll Gang Up Against Obi–Ayodele

The leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele, on Sunday warned the Labour Party, LP, presidential candidate, Peter Obi to be careful ahead of the election starting in two weeks’ time

Primate Ayodele warned of a possible gang-up against Obi’s votes in the North.

In a statement by his media aide, Oluwatosin Osho, the clergyman said Northern votes would determine the next President of Nigeria.

Ayodele also assured that there will be no coup in Nigeria during the elections.

According to the INRI leader, God is not interested in a coup occurring in Nigeria.

‘’The Northern vote will determine who becomes the president of Nigeria, Obi must be careful not to be knocked out by northern votes.

“There will be a gang-up against his votes in the north. There will be no coup in Nigeria, God has not endorsed such in the country,” Ayodele said.

CAN Probes Obi’s Alleged N2bn Largesse

The Christian Association of Nigeria on Sunday distanced itself from a purported N2 billion allegedly given by the presidential candidate of the Labour party, Peter Obi, to churches under its umbrella.

While urging the public to disregard the purported petition as its content was not only untrue but also malicious, CAN said it would probe the source of the letter in the public interest.

CAN described the letter by Frank Onwumere as malicious and untrue, but warned those peddling the falsehood to desist from such act because they were capable of defaming innocent people and revered religious institutions as well as breaching public Peace.

The President of CAN, Archbishop Daniel Okoh, made the clarification in a statement titled, “Re: Petition on the misappropriation of N2 billion given by the presidential candidate of the Labour party, Mr Peter Obi, to churches under the umbrella of CAN.”

He said, “The attention of the national leadership of the Christian Association of Nigeria has been drawn to a purported letter currently in circulation on social media, alleging that a certain sum of N2bn was given by the presidential candidate of Labour Party, Mr Peter Obi, to Churches under the umbrella of CAN.

Ekiti Joins Suits Against FG

Ekiti State Government has applied to be joined as a co-plaintiff in a suit against the Federal Government at the Supreme Court on the naira redesign policy and the deadline issued by the Central Bank of Nigeria for the swap of old notes for new ones.

The state Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Mr Dayo Apata, SAN, filed the application for joinder at the apex court on Friday seeking three reliefs.

The attorneys general of Kaduna, Kogi and Zamfara states, who are plaintiffs in the suit with the number SC/CV/162/2023, had sued the Attorney General of the Federation, who is the defendant in the matter against the naira redesign policy and the deadline for swapping of the old currency notes given by the CAN

The Ekiti State AG, is in the application “seeking leave of this honourable court (Supreme Court) to join the Applicants as a Co-Plaintiff in this suit; an Order of this Court joining Attorney General of Ekiti State as a co-Plaintiff in this suit; and for such order or further order that this Honourable Court may deem fit to make in this circumstance of this suit”.

Any Candidate Wike Supports Will Fail – Ayodele Warns

The leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele on Sunday warned that any presidential candidate Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State supports will fail.

Primate Ayodele warned that Wike will only cause a pandemic for the All Progressives Congress, APC, presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu.

In a statement by his Media Aide, Oluwatosin Osho, Ayodele explained that the governor is playing with his political future with some of the actions he has taken in recent times.

‘’APC and Tinubu will fail in Rivers State. The support for Tinubu by Wike is a pandemic, anyone the governor supports will definitely fail.

“Wike is playing with his political future and this will have a dent on him. His people will not listen to him because he has passed his boundary

