Today’s Headlines:No Victor, No Vanquished—Obaseki;No Going Back, Take Back Nigeria Now Or Never—Obi

No Victor, No Vanquished—Obaseki

The Governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki, has called on members of the Peoples Democratic Party in the state to unite after Wednesday’s Supreme Court judgement.

Source: Punch paper

In a statement on Wednesday, the governor said the ruling of the Supreme Court had finally put to rest the long-drawn legal tussle over the candidates that would fly the flag of the PDP in Edo State in the general election on February 25 and March 11, 2023.

He added, “As the leader of the party in the state, I implore all members to consider this development as the end of all strife within the Edo PDP and to note that this is a victory for all members. Our resolve now is to win the forthcoming general elections as this experience has made us stronger and better prepared to clinch victory.

No Going Back, Take Back Nigeria Now Or Never—Peter Obi

The Labour Party, LP, presidential candidate, Peter Obi has said there is no going back in the journey to rescue Nigeria.

Obi disclosed this in a post his verified Twitter handle on Thursday.

Source: Daily Post

Recall that the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Atiku Abubakar had claimed he was in talks with the duo of Obi and Rabiu Kwankwaso, presidential candidate of the New Nigerian Peoples Party, NNPP.

However, the Labour Party, LP, presidential Campaign Council has debunked the claim, saying its candidate is a frontrunner in the forthcoming election.

Meanwhile, Obi has reaffirmed his commitment to take back Nigeria, saying it’s now or never.

2023 Presidential poll: Kwankwaso will not step down from race — NNPP

The New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) says its Presidential candidate, Sen. Rabiu Kwankwaso will not step down for anyone in the Feb. 25 presidential election.

The National Chairman of NNPP, Prof. Rufai Alkali, who said the party was not in alliance talk with the PDP, said this on Wednesday while addressing a news conference in Abuja.

Source: Vanguard papers

“Our candidate will not step down because of so many reasons which include competence, capacity, vibrance, articulation and acceptability.

“Our members have been worried because we have huge crowds in the South and in the North.

“Our presidential candidate is campaigning. Our governorship candidates, Senatorial candidates, House of Representatives candidates and the State House of Assembly candidates have been campaigning.

Australia Announces Decision To Remove British Monarchy From Its Banknotes

Australia is removing the British monarchy from its banknotes.

The country’s central bank said Thursday its new $5 bill would feature an indigenous design rather than an image of King Charles III. But the king is still expected to appear on coins that currently bear the image of the late Queen Elizabeth II.

Source: Saharareporters

The $5 bill was Australia’s only remaining banknote to still feature an image of the monarch, a report by AP said.

The bank said the decision followed consultation with the center-left Labor Party government, which supported the change. Opponents say the move is politically motivated.

On power devolution I stand, says Akeredolu

Ondo State Governor Rotimi Akeredolu yesterday reiterated his call for devolution of power, to foster federalism.

He said: “Power must devolve to the federating units for the country to lay claims to being a federal state. Let every state determine the salaries and allowances of its officials. Let the states control their resources and pay tax to the centre.”

Source: The Nation

The governor said Nigeria has indulged in self-deception by pretending that all is well, despite dithering on the brink of collapse.

Akeredolu urged patriots to be resolute in challenging the current structural defects because it stifled growth.

In his view, the current defective system, which allowed a very strong central government and weak dependencies, was not capable of fostering development.

