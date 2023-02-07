This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Today’s Headlines:No Reasonable Nigerian Will Vote For APC, PDP-Rabiu Kwankwaso,Jonathan Loses Uncle

Photo Credit:Punch Newspapers

The Presidential candidate of the New Nigerian Peoples Party, Rabiu Kwankwaso, has said no Nigerian in their right frame of mind will elect either the All Progressives Congress and the Peoples Democratic Party in the February 25 presidential election.

Kwankwaso said this on Monday while addressing his supporters at the party’s governorship campaign rally held at Tarauni Local Government Area of the state.

The former Governor of Kano State Kwankwaso described the leaders of the two parties as foes of women, youth and other Nigerians.

While warning his supporters against violence, he said the party will not allow any form of rigging in the coming elections.

“PDP and APC are dead and whoever knows what he is doing and is in the right senses will never join any of them or vote for them again.

“They are the root cause of the current situation being faced by Nigerians and are the true enemies of our women, youth and other Nigerians. We must therefore vote them out.

“You should remain peaceful and don’t engage in any form of violence, but we will not allow a repeat of the last election, hence everyone of our voters will serve as an agent, vote and ensure your votes count,” he stated.

Jonathan Loses Uncle

Photo Credit:Vanguard Newspapers

Former President Dr Goodluck Ebele Jonathan has lost his uncle, Elder Omieworio Afeni. He was aged 87 years.

Elder Afeni, who died in Yenagoa at the weekend after a brief illness was the younger brother to Jonathan’s mother.

The former President has been in Bayelsa since last weekend when Mr. Afeni passed on to eternal glory.

Since then, Dr. Jonathan, his mother, and other family members have continued to receive sympathisers in their homes.

Photo Credit:Google

Buhari Meets Leadership Of NGF, Emefiele

Photo Credit:Punch Newspapers

The President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), on Tuesday, met with the leadership of the Nigeria Governors Forum and the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele, at the State House, Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the president had earlier scheduled to meet with all members of the Governors’ Forum before the cancellation of the engagement.

Apart from the NGF chairman, Aminu Tambuwal, the meeting was also attended by Governor Atiku Bagudu, Chairman, Progressive Governors Forum, and the President’s Chief of Staff, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari.

The president had on Friday met behind closed doors with governors elected under the platform of the All Progressives Congress where he asked Nigerians to give him seven days to resolve the crisis associated with the naira redesign policy introduced by the apex bank.NAN reliably learnt that the cancellation of the meeting between the president and the 36 governors was informed by the court case instituted against the Federal Government and the CBN by Kaduna, Kogi and Zamfara state governors.

Enemies Of Democracy Want To Create confusion —Tinubu

photo Credit:Punch Newspapers

The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Bola Tinubu, has said that enemies of Nigeria’s democracy want to create confusion ahead of the elections using the fuel and naira scarcity.

This is as the APC flag bearer also appealed to Nigerians for calm over the lingering fuel and naira scarcity bitting hard on the country.

The former Lagos State governor, who spoke in Abuja on Tuesday, said what the “enemies of democracy” want to achieve, is to create a state of national siege and tension capable of disrupting the coming general elections

In a statement signed by the Director, Media & Publicity of the APC Presidential Campaign Council, Bayo Ononuga, Tinubu said the people have been made to bear the brunt of the new naira policy by the Central Bank of Nigeria and irregular supply of petrol that have combined to inflict avoidable pains on the masses.

