Today’s Headlines:No G-5 Governor Visited Iying Ayu–Wike;Nigeria Has Suffered Enough – Obi

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

No G-5 Governor Visited ‘lying’ Ayu – Wike

River Governor Nyesom Wike has described claims by the National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Iyorchia Ayu that one of the G-5’s members visited him as a lie.

The Governor, who knocked Ayu for trying to blackmail the group of five Governors fighting for equity, justice and fairness in PDP, said it was not also true that the national chairman was reaching out to them.

Ayu claimed Abia Governor, Okezie Ikpeazu, a member of Wike’s group visited him after the recent fresh primary election in his State.

But Wike, who spoke at Ogu Mini Stadium, venue of the Rivers State PDP campaign inauguration for Ogu/Bolo Local Government Area on Tuesday, said neither he nor any of the G-5 members went to Ayu’s residence

The Rivers governor said: “Nobody can blackmail us. We’ll never go and meet anybody. We are who we are. This is not the first time we have battled. This battle we will win at the end of the day.”

Photo Credit:Google

Nigeria Has Suffered Enough – Obi

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, has made a wake-up call to Nigerians to help save the country from suffering.

Obi made the call on Tuesday in Abuja at the launch of the book; Peter Obi: Many Voices, One Perspective, which explored his life and ideals.

The former Anambra governor further warned that the forthcoming presidential poll was “an existential election,” that Nigeria cannot afford to take with levity.

Obi warned that if the nation got its leadership choice wrong at the poll, the aftermath would be unpredictable.

Obi at the event also canvassed the citizens to give him their votes to enable him to offer the good leadership they desired.

Atiku In Bauchi, Vows To Exploit Petroleum For State Benefit

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar, has promised residents of Bauchi State that he will exploit the petroleum deposits discovered between the state and Gombe State for the benefit of the people if elected as president in the February 25, 2023 election.

Atiku said this while speaking to party supporters at the Tafawa Balewa Township Staduim in Bauchi at the PDP presidential campaign rally on Tuesday.

The former vice president also stated that he would set aside $10 billion dollars for youths and women to set up small scale businesses.

He said, “I have also pledged that the petroleum that has been discovered between Bauchi and Gombe will be exploited to the benefit of the people. I have also pledged to set aside $10 billion for youths and women to receive loans to set up their small and medium business enterprise for self-employment.

Nigerians Will Hold Leaders Accountable At Ballot—Osinbajo

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on Tuesday in Abuja, urged Nigerians to regulate, discipline and hold their next set of leaders accountable at the ballot come February 25 and March 11.

“It is through the instrumentality of the ballot, that citizens regulate and discipline their leaders and hold them accountable,” Osinbajo said at the National Delegates’ Conference of the Nigeria Labour Congress in Abuja.

The Senior Special Assistant to the Vice President on Media and Publicity, Laolu Akande, disclosed this in a statement he signed on Tuesday titled ‘2023 elections: Osinbajo lists FG’s successes in infrastructure, harps on APC’s commitment to social protection at NLC’s delegates conference.’

Osinbajo who spoke on the theme of this year’s conference, Building People Power, National Unity and the Quest for a New Social Contract, noted that when all Nigerians, especially its political elites, begin to see the country’s diversity as an asset, rather than a tool for division, its socio-economic and cultural capital can be further deepened.

Kwaha (

)