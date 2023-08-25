Today’s Headlines:No Declaration Of War On Niger–Touray;Burna Boy Releases Seventh Album

No Declaration Of War On Niger–Touray

The President of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), Omar Touray, confirmed that the regional bloc has neither declared war on the people of Niger Republic nor made any plan to invade the country.

Touray who made this known on Friday while addressing journalists in Abuja, stressed that the use of military force is still on hold but sanctions had been activated, including legitimate force.

According to him, ECOWAS is hopeful that all diplomatic efforts will yield positive action on the part of the junta as preparations continue to make the force ready for deployment, in case it becomes compelling to use such force.

The ECOWAS president stated that “it is not too late” for the military junta to reconsider as the community would not condone coup de tat.

He also said that the three-year transition was unacceptable, while urging General Abdourahamane Tchiani-led junta to return to civilian rule as soon as possible.

Burna Boy Releases Seventh Album

Nigeria’s superstar act Damini Ogulu popularly known as Burna Boy has released his seventh studio album titled ‘I Told Them.’

The 15-track album features top acts like rapper J Cole, 21 Savage and Nigeria’s Seyi Vibez.

“#ITOLDTHEM. Out Now!,” Burna tweeted Friday morning.

You Need To Do Better–Berbatov

Former Manchester United striker Dimitar Berbatov has urged the club’s midfielder Casemiro to do better this season.

Berbatov said Manchester United will suffer this season if Casemiro is not at his best form for Erik ten Hag’s side.

Man United have so far won one and lost one of their first two Premier League matches against Wolves and Tottenham this season.

Casemiro, who played against both Wolves and Tottenham, is among those who have struggled to impress in those games.

“Casemiro needs to do better, based on the standards that he has shown over several years at Real Madrid and last season at United,” Berbatov wrote in his Betfair column.

“The standards he has set for himself are really high.”

He added, “In the first couple of games, Casemiro has not played at the standards that we saw of him. I’m sure that he knows it.

“In the case of Casemiro, you know how good a player he is and if he’s not in his best form then the team is going to suffer.”

Ighalo Scores On Al Wehda Debut

Odion Ighalo scored on his maiden appearance as Al Wehda defeated Al Taee 3-0 in their Saudi Pro League encounter.

Ighalo started the game from the bench and replaced Hussein Al Eisa in the 86th minute.

The former Super Eagles forward netted five minutes after his introduction.

Al Wehda had already established a 2-0 lead before his introduction.

Faycal Fajr and Saeed Al Muwallad scored the first and second goals for the home team.

Ighalo recently linked up with Al Wehda on a free transfer, penning a two-year deal.

The 34-year-old is expected to make his full debut against Al Ittihad next Monday.

