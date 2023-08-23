Today’s Headlines:Nigerians will soon beg to remain in poverty -Shehu, A Greater Nigeria Is Possible

Nigerians will soon beg to remain in poverty – Shehu Sani tells FG

A public affairs commentator, Shehu Sani has said Nigerians will soon beg the Federal Government to leave them in poverty.

Sani explained that the poverty they know is better than the unknown. He was reacting to the Federal Government’s promise to lift Nigerians out of poverty.

The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alletion, Betta Edu, had assured that the Federal Government would lift 133 million Nigerians out of poverty.

Edu said the feat will be achieved through the backing of President Bola Tinubu, different interventions and initiatives meant to reduce poverty.

A Greater Nigeria Is Possible, Says First Lady

First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu has said Nigerians should look beyond the present situation and see the bigger picture which has light at the end of the tunnel.

She spoke when wives of service chiefs and the inspector-general of police led by the wife of chief of defence staff and president, Defence and Police Wives Association, Mrs Oghogho Musa, visited her in Abuja yesterday.

In a statement by her media aide, Busola Kukoyi, the first lady said the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu would do everything possible to ensure that it cushions the effects of the fuel subsidy removal until the gains of the policy begins to materialize.

She said her pet project, the Renewed Hope Initiative, is also supporting the government in this regard, saying that is why she is soliciting the support of the wives of the service chiefs.

UK police arraign Diezani Oct 2 for bribery, recover $53m assets

A former Nigerian minister has been charged with bribery offences, following a National Crime Agency (NCA) investigation.

Diezani Alison-Madueke, aged 63, who also served as president of the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), was a key figure in the Nigerian government between 2010 and 2015.

The NCA suspects she accepted bribes during her time as Minister for Petroleum Resources, in exchange for awarding multi-million-pound oil and gas contracts.

Assets worth millions of pounds relating to the alleged offences have already been frozen as part of the ongoing investigation.

In March this year, the NCA also provided evidence to the US Department of Justice that enabled them to recover assets totalling $53.1 million linked to Diezani Alison-Madueke’s alleged corruption.

Court declares NBA investigation against lawyer a nullity

Justice A.A Halilu of Court 53, High Court of the Federal Capital Territory sitting in Apo, has declared the report of the Nigeria Bar Association Investigative Panel, Committee which led to an originating application against a legal practitioner, Chibuzo Chukwueroka Ezike before the Legal Practitioner Disciplinary Committee (LPDC) null, void and of no effect whatsoever

The court further declared that the report of the investigative panel which led to the originating application before the LPDC against Chibuzo Chukwueroka Ezike constitute a breach of his right to fair hearing.

This was in pursuant to Section 36(2) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended) and Articles 7 and 9 of the African Charter on Human and Peoples Right.

Justice Halilu made this declaration while giving judgment on an application for the enforcement of fundamental rights filed before the court by Chibuzo Chukwueroka Ezike against five people; Registered Trustees of Nigeria Bar Association, Dr. Babatunde Ajibade (SAN), Mr. Oluwaseun Abimbola (SAN) as member of the NBA Investigative Panel, Dr. Monday Ubani and the Legal Practitioner Disciplinary Committee.

