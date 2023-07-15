Today’s Headlines:Nigerians Should Support Tinubu—Ewuare II, Akeredolu’ll Resume Duties Soon–Omisore

Nigerians Should Support Tinubu—Ewuare II

The Oba of Benin, Oba N’Edo Uku’Akpolokpol, Ewuare II, on Friday, canvassed support for President Bola Tinubu, saying he needs the support of all Nigerians to succeed.

Addressing journalists at the State House in Abuja after meeting with the President, the Benin monarch is optimistic that the Tinubu administration will do well in office.

“Nigerians should support the President. He will work, he is already working,” the revered monarch stated.

“He has hit the ground running; everybody is seeing it. They should support the President. Of course, we will support the President. Other traditional rulers will support the President. We must support the President to be successful.”

Akeredolu Will Resume Duties Soon–Omisore

National Secretary of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Senator Iyiola Omisore, has assured that Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo state would soon resume duties.

Omisore gave this assurance when he paid a “solidarity visit” met with the Acting Governor, Hon. Lucky Ayedatiwa in Akure on Friday.

The APC national scribe said there was no need for alarm but prayers for the Governor to return after adequate rest.

Omisore said the twist in the wish and prayer of the National Chairman, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, was regrettable.

He reiterated that the National Chairman never said the governor was incapacitated.

According to Omisore, the visit was meant to dispel the misapprehension of Adamu’s statement.

Air Force Plane Crashes In Benue

A Nigerian Air Force FT-7NI trainer aircraft has crashed in Makurdi, the Benue State capital.

Channels Television reports that the incident happened on Friday evening, while on a routine training exercise.

The NAF Director of Public Relations and Information, Air Commodore Edward Gabkwet, confirmed this in a statement on Friday.

He said two pilots onboard the aircraft survived and were being observed in a military facility.

South-East needs Tinubu’s intervention to fight insecurity – Uzodimma

Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo state said the South-East needs the intervention of President Bola Tinubu to fight insecurity in the region.

Uzodimma stated this while addressing journalists at the presidential villa, Abuja, after a meeting with President Tinubu on Thursday.

The governor disclosed that the South-East leaders are planning to meet with Tinubu to discuss the lingering insecurity in the region.

Recall that, the south-east has been faced with long-running events of violent attacks amid the constant sit-at-home orders issued by the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

But, Uzodimma has assured that the South-East leaders and governors will meet with the president to seek his intervention to achieve peace in the zone.

He said, “My visit has to do with the security situation in the country.

“If you recall a few days ago, we had a meeting of the leadership of south-east, political and non-political leaders in conjunction with the leadership of Ohanaeze Ndigbo.

