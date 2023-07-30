Today’s Headlines:Nigeria Will Work Again Under Tinubu-Shettima;Kumuyi Charges Youth To Be Resilient

Nigeria will Work Again Under Tinubu, Says Shettima

Photo Credit: Thisday Live

Vice President Kashim Shettima has promised Nigerians, especially those living in Russia, that the country under President Bola Tinubu’s administration will work again.He gave the pledge late Friday evening in St Petersburg at a forum with members of the Nigerian community in Russia.Shettima, who was addressing concerns raised by members of the community, said: “Be rest assured that in the next nine to 12 months there will be a swift change in the fortunes of Nigeria.

“I’m talking with all sense of certainty and responsibility because I believe in the capacity and commitment of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.”Speaking on the efforts of the administration to reposition the economy, the vice president said: “We are here for the Africa-Russia Summit, but we are also here fundamentally to pursue the completion of the Ajaokuta Steel and revival of the Aluminium Smelter Company of Nigeria (ALSCON).“It’s going to be a game changer. Having a vibrant steel industry is a sine qua non for the industrial take-off of any nation. I can bet you; I can promise you that the President will bring Ajaokuta to a reality.

“Be rest assured that if there is one legacy that President Tinubu would bequeath to fellow Nigerians, Ajaokuta is one. I’ll come back to Russia, we are going to drive this process, and my leader, my boss, and principal, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, is irrevocably committed to Ajaokuta and to ALSCON.

“We have begun the discussion, and we will see to it that these two companies take off, we have no option than to bring them to reality,” Shettima emphasised.Commenting on the prospects for Nigeria’s transformation, the vice president said the Tinubu administration would harness the vast human and material resources to put the country on the path of sustainable development and growth.

Kumuyi Charges Youth To Be Resilient, Disciplined

Photo Credit: Independent Nigeria

ABUJA – Pastor William Kumuyi, General Superintendent of Deeper Chris­tian Life Ministry, has charged youth to be resilient and imbibe and practice all-round discipline to achieve their dreams and goals in life.

Kumuyi gave the charge on Saturday in Oke Owode, Ogbo­mosho, Oyo State, while deliv­ering his message at the Impact Academy Programme, entitled, ‘Believing Beyond Limitations of Natural Youth’, with sub-di­visions of the message into three points namely, The Boundaries of Limitations for the Natural Youth; The Breaking of Lim­itations for the Newborn Youth; and the Breakthrough Beyond Limitations as Noble Youth.

Photo Credit: Google

The Impact Academy Pro­gramme, had in attendance thou­sands of young people from the secondary school, tertiary insti­tutions, and young professionals, including those who hooked up to the programme from across Africa, Europe, Asia, America, Oceania and Australia the various social media platforms.

The international evange­list urged them to have strong resolve together with resilience to succeed in life, while point­ing them to one of the texts he read, Mark 9:23, which says “….if thou canst believe, all things are possible to him that believeth…” including their aspirations and where they target to be in the future.

Adeleke Pays Salary Arrears Owed By Rauf

Photos Credits: PM

Governor Ademola Adeleke has approved the payment of another batch of half-salary arrears owed by the Rauf Aregbesola-led administration.

The measure is part of Adeleke’s efforts to pay state workers’ salary debts and support them in accordance with his 2022 governorship campaign commitment.

His spokesman, Olawale Rasheed, stated this in a statement made accessible to press on Saturday in Osogbo, the Osun State capital.

The latest half-salary arrears settlement would be the governor’s third in accordance with the pattern released earlier this year to pay the debts on a quarterly basis.

The administration has made payments for the first and second quarters, and employees will get the third quarter payment along with their July wage.

Why I won't advise Atiku, Obi to withdraw petitions against Tinubu in tribunal – Bulama, ex-APC scribe

Photo Credit: Sun paper

Waziri Bulama, an architect, is a man of many callings. He is a Fellow of the Nigerian Institute of Architects, former National Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and member of the ruling party’s National Advisory Council.

In this interview with Sunday Sun in Abuja, he assessed and scored high the performance of the President Bola Tinubu-led administration.

Bulama equally noted that he would not advise the duo of Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi to withdraw their petitions against the outcome of the 2023 presidential election.

The Kanuri, Borno-born politician also claimed that his political ally, former President Muhammadu Buhari, must be missing in his retirement the limelight he had enjoyed for several years despite his claim that he wanted to retire to a quiet life.

He also dismissed any possibility of Vice President Kashim Shettima having any form of rift with President Tinubu throughout their tenure, describing the former Borno State governor as a humble person.

