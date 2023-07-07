Todays Headlines:Nigeria Practising Plutocracy Not Democracy—Falana, Trump aide Walt Nauta pleads not guilty in Mar-a-Lago documents case

Nigeria practising plutocracy not democracy —Falana

Photo Credit: Vanguard

Falana urged the NBA to put pressure on the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, to “address the problems of the late arrival of INEC officials and ballot materials at the polling stations, malfunctioning BVAS machines, and limited or non-transmission of the results from the polling units to Results Viewing Portal, IReV.”

According to him, “out of the 93 million voters that were registered; only 22 million voted in the presidential election.”

The paper reads: “INEC must also address insecurity at some polling units, including violent attacks on voters and officials, voter intimidation, snatching and destruction of voting materials, significant cases of vote-buying, and limited access facilities for persons living with disabilities.

“The Benin branch of the NBA should prevail on the national body of lawyers to convoke a national summit to review the 2023 general elections as soon as the curtain is drawn on the election petitions by the various election petition tribunals, the Court of Appeal and the Supreme Court.

“The NBA should ensure that the summit is attended by the representatives of all relevant stakeholders. At the end of the programme, the NBA should collaborate with the judiciary committees of both houses of the national assembly in drafting amendments to the Constitution and the Electoral Act to institutionalise credible elections in Nigeria.

“All mass-based organisations must mobilise the Nigerian people to take their political destiny into their hands by participating in the democratic process.”

Trump aide Walt Nauta pleads not guilty in Mar-a-Lago documents case

Photo Credit: p.m.news

Donald Trump aide Walt Nauta pleaded not guilty at a Miami federal courthouse on Thursday to charges he helped the former U.S. president hide top secret documents that Trump took when he left the White House in 2021.

Attorney Stanley Woodward entered the plea for Nauta at an arraignment lasting a few minutes. Nauta’s Florida-based lawyer, Sasha Dadan, was also present.

Photo Credit: Google

Nauta smiled at reporters but said nothing on arrival at the courthouse. He and the lawyers left without speaking to reporters as well.

Nauta, a former White House valet and now a Trump aide, faces six counts of conspiracy to obstruct justice, false statements, and withholding and concealing documents.

Prosecutors allege Nauta hid boxes of documents from Trump’s lawyers who were searching Mar-a-Lago, Trump’s Florida resort, for classified material sought by the U.S. Justice Department.

Tinubu throws challenge to military on bandits, others

Photo Credit: p.m.news

President Bola Tinubu has commended the Nigerian military for the efforts put in to tackle Boko Haram while urging them to replicate same in tackling banditry and other criminals trying to destabilise the country.

Tinubu said this while reiterating that his government is conscious of the security situation in Nigeria and ready to address all the concerns of Nigerians on the issue on Thursday

The President, represented by Vice-President Kashim Shettima, said this during the closing ceremony of the 2023 Nigerian Army Day Celebration (NADCEL) and 160th Anniversary of Nigerian Army on Thursday in Ibadan.

Court grants DCP Abba Kyari N50m bail — 17 months after arrest

Photo Credit: The Cable

A federal high court in Abuja has granted bail to Abba Kyari, suspended deputy commissioner of police (DCP), in the sum of N50 million.

In June, the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) filed a 24-count charge marked: FHC/ABJ/CR/408/2022 against Kyari and his two siblings – Mohammed Kyari and Ali Kyari – over non-disclosure of assets.

In a ruling on Thursday, James Omotosho, the presiding judge, said the charges against the defendants are bailable.

The judge granted bail to the suspended cop in the sum of N50 million with two sureties in like sum.

Nasu001 (

)