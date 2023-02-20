This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Today’s Headlines;Nigeria Is Better Than We Met It In 2015_Lai;Sylvia Joins Bayelsa Gov Race

Nigeria Is Better Than We Met It In 2015_Lai

Photo Credit:The Nation

The Federal Government says Nigeria has made tremendous progress and better than 2015 when the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) was in power.

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed said this on Monday when he featured on Nigeria Television Authority (NTA) live programme, “Good Morning Nigeria”

Speaking on the programme monitored by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), the minister said the Buhari’ government had met the expectations of Nigerians and true to its mandate giving the time frame and circumstances.

The minister said the attempts to de-market the government and in the process the country were the handwork of die-hard naysayers and very vocal minority.

Speaking on the administration’s achievements, the minister said in 2015, the entire North East region was inaccessible and 20 of the 27 Local Government Areas in Borno were under the occupation and control of Boko Haram insurgents.

Sylvia Joins Bayelsa Gov Race

Photo Credit:The Nation

Friends of the Minister of State Petroleum for Petroleum Resources, Chief Timipre Sylva, have purchased the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) nomination and expression of interest forms for the Bayelsa governorship election slated for November 11, 2023.

A group of friends stormed the National Secretariat of the ruling APC on Monday to pick the nomination form in honour of the Minister from the Directorate of Organisation at tbe APC National Secretariat, Abuja.

Sylvia was Bayelsa Governor between 2008–2012.

He was appointed as Minister of State for Petroleum Resources of Nigeria in 2019.

Photo Credit:Google

Naja’atu Can’t Be PSC Northwest Coordinator – Tinubu﻿﻿

Photo Credit:Daily Post Nigeria

The All Progressives Congress, APC, Presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, has rejected the appointment of its former director, Naja’atu Bala Mohammed as the Northwest Coordinator of the Police Service Commission, PSC, during the presidential election.

Tinubu described Naja’atu’s appointment as the Northwest PSC Coordinator as unacceptable and insensitive

In a statement by the spokesman of the APC Presidential Campaign Council, Festus Keyamo, Tinubu demanded the PSC to withdraw Naja’atu as its Coordinator.

The statement reads: “With the well-documented activities, actions and vitriols of Naja’atu in the last few weeks against our candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu (after being shown the door out of the APC as a mole) we venture to say that this appointment is not only callous, it is insensitive, openly confrontational and consequently unacceptable by the Tinubu/SHETTIMA Presidential Campaign Council. Coming at a time when President Muhammadu Buhari is constantly assuring and reassuring the world of free, fair and credible elections, it confirms our worst fears that there are functionaries of government that are actively working with the opposition to thwart the avowed commitment of the Presidential.

We, therefore, demand for the IMMEDIATE withdrawal of the name of NAJA’ATU Bala Muhammad as a coordinator of the Police Service Commission for the NorthWest or any region for that matter.

Falana Writes CBN

Photo Credit:Punch Newspapers

Rights activist and Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Femi Falana, has written to the Central Bank of Nigeria demanding details of the amount of new naira notes distributed to commercial banks across the country.

He also demanded that the CBN should provide the list of customers who have withdrawn more than the N100,000 maximum sum approved by the apex bank.

The CBN has maintained that it printed enough new N200, N500 and N1,000 notes to go round, blaming politicians for hoarding the new notes.

However, in a letter from Falana Chambers signed by Femi Adedeji, ESQ, dated February 16, 2023, Falana demanded that the CBN should provide details on how the new notes were disbursed to commercial banks.

The letter partly read, “Our attention has been drawn to your statement wherein you claimed that some unnamed politicians have mopped up the new naira notes made available to all commercial banks by the Central Bank of Nigeria.

We are compelled to request you to furnish us with information concerning the amount of the designed notes of N200, N500 and N1,000 denominations made available to each commercial bank by the Central Bank of Nigeria

