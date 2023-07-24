Today’s Headlines:Nigeria Has Failed Africa—Obasanjo;APC Drags Adeleke To Court For Self Appointment

Nigeria Has Failed Africa—Obasanjo

Photos Credits: Vanguard paper

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo said Nigeria has failed the African continent specifically, and the world at large.

Obasanjo stated this in Abuja while giving the keynote address at the public presentation of the book titled, “Reclaiming the Jewel of Africa,” written by former Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, who also served as Minister of Finance, Olusegun Aganga.

President Bola Tinubu, represented by his Special Adviser on Monetary Policy, Olawale Edun, unveiled the book.

Obasanjo said, “Over the last 63 years, we have not lived up to expectations. We have disappointed ourselves; we have disappointed Africa; we have disappointed the black race; and we have disappointed the world.”

He, however, added that “what Segun (Aganga) has tried to identify, itemise and recommend in his book is the way forward.

(Photos Credits: Google)

APC Drags Adeleke To Court For Self Appointment

Photos Credits: Sahara Reporters

The All Progressives Congress (APC), Osun State chapter, has dragged the state Governor, Ademola Adeleke of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the State High Court for appointing himself as the Commissioner for Works in the state.

Governor Adeleke had on Wednesday announced himself as the Commissioner for Works and his deputy, Kola Adewusi, as Commissioner for Sports and Special Needs, an appointment objected to by the main opposition, APC.

In the suit marked HOS/03/79/2023 and filed against Governor Adeleke, His deputy, Adewusi, Osun State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice and the Osun State House of Assembly as 1st, 2nd, 3rd and 4th respondents, the plaintiff is asking “Whether, by Section 183 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as altered), a State Governor can, and a fortiori, the 1st Defendant, during the period when he holds office as the governor, hold any other executive office.

Two Alleged Boko Haram Terrorists Arrested For Attempting To Bomb Atiku’s Residence, University In Adamawa

Photos Credits: Sahara Reporters

The Nigeria police have confirmed arresting two suspected Boko Haram terrorists on a mission to attack the former vice president, Atiku Abubakar’s residence in Yola, Adamawa State.

The spokesperson for the Adamawa State police command, Suleiman Nguroje, told SaharaReporters on Monday that operatives of the command on Sunday arrested the two suspected terrorists and handed them over to the military for further investigation.

“Yes, one Jibrilla Mohammed was arrested at the residence of the former vice president in Yola, and while interrogating him we got to arrest his accomplice.

“We have handed them over to the military, because their attempted crime is terrorism in nature,” he said.

Atiku, the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in the 2023 presidential election, is currently challenging the election of President Bola Tinubu at the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal; after losing to him in the February 25 poll.

Never make such grave mistake again – Bashir Ahmad warns Davido over video

Photos Credits: Daily Post

Former aide to ex-President Muhammadu Buhari Bashir Ahmad has reacted to the decision of famous singer and record label boss, David Adeleke, aka Davido, to delete the short clip from the controversial video of his signee, Logos Olori’s new single ‘Jaye Lo’ which he shared on Twitter.

In the clip shared by the popular singer, some persons were seen praying and dancing in front of a mosque.

The video attracted wide condemnation with many calling on the singer to remove it and tender an apology to Muslims for “disrespecting” Islam.

