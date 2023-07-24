Today’s Headlines:Nigeria has failed Africa — Obasanjo, Gunmen kill one in Edo

Nigeria has failed Africa — Obasanjo

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo said Nigeria has failed the African continent specifically, and the world at large.

Obasanjo stated this in Abuja while giving the keynote address at the public presentation of the book titled, “Reclaiming the Jewel of Africa,” written by former Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, who also served as Minister of Finance, Olusegun Aganga.

President Bola Tinubu, represented by his Special Adviser on Monetary Policy, Olawale Edun, unveiled the book.

Obasanjo said, “Over the last 63 years, we have not lived up to expectations. We have disappointed ourselves; we have disappointed Africa; we have disappointed the black race; and we have disappointed the world.”

He, however, added that “what Segun (Aganga) has tried to identify, itemise and recommend in his book is the way forward.

“But the beginning of charting a new course for ourselves is to admit our failure because we have not always put the round peg in the round hole.

“We are carried along by ego and emotion of self, selfishness and self-centeredness, ethnic and religious jingoism, with total lack of understanding of the world we live in and gross misunderstanding of what development entails and how to move fast and continuously on the trajectory of development.”

Obasanjo identified two of the major issues that were interrelated in terms of factors for all-round development.

“These are peace and security, which we cannot achieve without justice, equity and inclusive society. And telling ourselves the truth, we have not done well on these scores in the recent past — in the last decade and a half.

“I will also point at the issue of education, where over 20 million children that should be in school are not in school. We do not need an oracle to tell us the consequences of that for tomorrow,” Obasanjo said.

Gunmen kill one in Edo

Gunmen suspected to be kidnappers have reportedly killed a man identified as Emmanuel Rufus in Edo State.

The incident happened on Saturday on the Igarra-Ebilo Road in Akoko-Edo Local Government Area of the state, according to NAN.

A source who preferred anonymity said the victim was travelling alongside his two relatives in a Mercedes-Benz GLK when gunmen emerged from the bush and opened fire on the car.

One of the victims reportedly died in the process, while the other occupants of the vehicle were whisked away into the bush.

When contacted, the Public Relations Officer of the Edo State Police Command, SP Chidi Nwabuzor, who confirmed the killing, said it was not a case of kidnapping but murder.

Nwabuzor said that the report from the Divisional Police Officer in charge of the Igarra Division indicated that one Emmanuel Rufus was seen lying on the Igarra-Ebilo Road in Akoko Edo Local Government of the state.

He said that the police and local vigilantes mobilised to the scene and met the victim with a bullet wound inside the car, with registration number BEN 303 GM.

The police spokesperson said that the body of the victim was later removed by his immediate family for burial.

Fuel attendant docked for allegedly stealing of N3.4m

A 39-year-old petrol attendant, Waliu Olamilekan has been docked at Badagry Magistrates’ Court in Lagos for allegedly stealing of N3,464,000 at BFO filling station in Badagry.

The defendant of an unknown address is standing trial on a three-count charge of unlawful entry, malicious damage and stealing, for which he pleaded not guilty.

The prosecutor, Inspector Ayodele Adeosun told the court that the defendant committed the offences on July 9, at about 11.30am at Pipeline, Araromi-Ale, Badagry Expressway, Lagos.

Adeosun said the defendant allegedly broke into the office of the manager of the station, Mrs Titilope Falola, the complainant and made away with the money.

“He damaged the burglary window valued at N45,000, the bulk room and the drawer of the Manager’s office.

“The defendant also stole the sum of N3, 464,000 million, property of BFO Filling Station.

“The Police recovered the stolen money from where he hid it, he said.

Reps will respond to Nigerians’ needs — Speaker Abbas

Abbas said this at a stakeholders meeting on the 10th House of Reps Legislative Agenda in Abuja on Monday.

According to him, there is no better way to show that the 10th House of Reps is ready to respond and urgently too, to the yearnings of those who brought us to the People’s House than to do the people’s business.

He said the lawmakers had resolved to regularly consult citizens in the discharge of the mandate, adding that the current assembly was “the people’s House for the people’s Mandate”.

Abbas said the House would not hesitate to consult with critical stakeholders in developing the agenda to get their input.

“We can never overemphasise the fact that citizens’ engagement is the fulcrum of representative democracy.

“It is only through such engagements that legislators will become truly, the representatives of the people. To do otherwise, will amount to a democracy without the people,” he said.

