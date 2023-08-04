Today’s Headlines:Niger:Atiku Calls For Diplomatic Engagement; APC Earned Election Victory, Must Now Focus on Governance —Tinubu

Niger: Atiku Calls for diplomatic engagement

Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar has called for diplomatic engagement to resolve the military intervention in the government of the Republic of Niger.

President Mohamed Bazoum-led government was toppled by a group of military officers last week, a development that has been condemned across the world.

In a statement he personally signed, Atiku commended the role of the Economic Community of West African States, urging the sub-regional body not to take military action against the coupists in order not to worsen the situation.

The statement read, “The crisis in the Republic of Niger requires diplomatic engagements, and that must mean that the channels for dialogue should be well sustained.

“The military intervention in the Republic of Niger has created tension across the West Africa sub-region, and it is a development that has caused international attention to that neighbouring country of ours.

“The putsch is even more worrisome because the number of states that have witnessed military intervention in the last three years in the subregion is increasing.

Of course, the world expects Nigeria to take up leadership in ensuring that the crisis of political leadership in the Republic of Niger is not just curtailed but also ensuring the restoration of democratic governance in that country.

While the expectations that fall on Nigeria as the sub-regional leader is not a quick fix, it must be expressed that the role taken so far by the Economic Community of West African States has been commendable.

“As the ECOWAS continues to work towards reinstating democracy in the Republic of Niger, it must be reinforced that the regional body should not travel the road of military hostilities that may exacerbate the status quo.

APC Earned Election Victory, Must Now Focus on Governance —Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu on Thursday said having worked hard and won the presidency and other elective offices, the All Progressives Congress must now focus on service delivery to Nigerians.

Tinubu urged the APC leadership, particularly elected officials, to be steadfast with good governance, which, he said, will re-engineer the economic and political landscape of the nation to address the needs of the poor.

Speaking at the 12th National Executive Council meeting of the party in Abuja, where former Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje and Senator Basiru Ajibola emerged as the new National Chairman and National Secretary, respectively, the President pledged that his administration would continue to ensure that all government programmes benefit and uplift the masses of the country rather than bringing more pain.

Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, revealed in a statement he signed on Thursday titled ‘President Tinubu galvanizes APC leaders at NEC: effective implementation of ideas is paramount in addressing needs of the poor.’

In his first NEC address since his election victory, Tinubu said winning the election is only the beginning of a longer progressive journey.

He noted that responsive and accountable governance is a separate challenge that requires continuous effort.

“We are in the process of establishing fully a government of the people, for the people, and by the people.

It is in my time that the subsidy has been removed, and it is now upon us to satisfy the yearnings of the poor in a larger, restructured economy,” President Tinubu declared.

He urged party members to promote unity, stability, and camaraderie forged in common purpose among themselves, reiterating that nurturing the party should start from the grassroots level.

President Tinubu also called on the party faithful to train its sights squarely on development and prosperity for the country.

PDP, LP Mock APC As NEC Ratifies Ganduje Party Chair

The opposition Peoples Democratic Party and Labour Party have berated the ruling All Progressives Congress for appointing former governor of Kano State, Abdullahi Ganduje, as the new National Chairman of the ruling party, saying the 73-year-old politician has corruption baggage hanging around his neck.

However, Ganduje, who emerged APC National Chairman on Thursday at the party’s National Executive Committee in Abuja, promised to promote unity among party members, carry out reforms and adhere to internal democracy under his watch.﻿﻿

At the APC NEC meeting, attended by President Bola Tinubu, a former Senate spokesman, Senator Ajibola Basiru, was also appointed as the APC National Secretary.﻿

In his welcome address, Tinubu defended the legitimacy of the presidential poll.﻿

He said, “Some people baited us but we honoured their wishes and yet coasted to victory. Yes, we are facing challenges in court and I say this is one of the freest and fairest election in the history of Nigeria. As a democrat, those who cannot accept the result of a free and fair election, do not deserve the joy of victory.﻿

‘’We have worked hard, and we have received the trophy. Winning an election is the first part of the process. What is next is good governance and quality service delivery. We must promote unity, peace, and love among all organs of the party.”﻿

‘’You are the makers and drivers of the party. When we have all passengers inside the bus, the driver must not fall asleep. The brake must also work well. Party loyalty must exist.”﻿

Trump Pleads Not Guilty To election conspiracy Charges

Former US president, Donald Trump, pleaded not guilty on Thursday to historic charges of leading a criminal conspiracy that sought to defraud the American people by overturning the 2020 election.

Trump, the frontrunner for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, entered his plea during a brief hearing at the same Washington courthouse where hundreds of his supporters had been convicted and sentenced for their roles in January 6, 2021 attack on the US Capitol.

“Not guilty,” Trump said after magistrate judge Moxila Upadhyaya read the charges — and potential maximum prison sentences — in the 45-page indictment brought by special counsel Jack Smith.

Shortly before leaving his Bedminster, New Jersey, golf club for the short flight on his private plane to the nation’s capital, Trump defiantly doubled down on his baseless claim that the November 2020 election he lost to Democrat Joe Biden was “stolen.”

The 77-year-old billionaire has already been charged in two other criminal cases, and the new conspiracy charges raise the prospect of his being further embroiled in legal proceedings at the height of next year’s election campaign.

Security was tight around the E. Barrett Prettyman federal courthouse where the hearing was held with metal barricades blocking access and police patrolling the perimeter.

