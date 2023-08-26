NEWS

Today’s Headlines:Niger Junta Makes U-turn, Denies Expelling Mohammed Usman, Kano Gov Organises Special Prayer

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 51 mins ago
0 320 1 minute read

Niger Junta Makes U-turn, Denies Expelling Mohammed Usman

Photo credit: Sahara reporters

The military leaders from the Niger Republic have denied asking Mohamed Usman, Nigerian ambassador to the country, to leave within 72 hours.

On Friday, Niger’s foreign affairs ministry reportedly released a statement, ordering the expulsion of Usman alongside some Western diplomats.

(Photo credit: Google)

Kano Gov Organises Special Prayer

Photo credit: daily trust

Kano state governor, Engineer Abba Kabir Yusuf, Saturday organized special prayer for peace, security and justice in the state.

In attendance were the National Leader of NNPP, Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, the state governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf and his deputy, Comrade Aminu Abdussalam among other top dignitaries of the state government.

Kwara State Youths Threaten Fresh Assault On Isese Traditional Worshippers In Viral Video

Photo credit: Sahara reporters

Some alleged Muslims youths in Ilorin, Kwara State capital have threatened to cause chaos at the gathering of the Isese traditional worshippers in the state.

The Muslim youths made the threat in a video which has gone viral, when they stormed a shop rented by Isese faithful in Ilorin, threatening them to vacate in the next seven days.

Police Orderly Shot Dead In Port Harcourt

Photo credit: channels television

A police orderly (name withheld) has been shot and killed in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital.

According to eyewitnesses, the sad incident occurred around the popular Landmark hotel at Olu Obasanjo road on Friday night.

The male police inspector was escorting his principal when he was shot at with the assailants escaping in a grey-coloured 2005 Toyota Corolla car.

TLucky (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 51 mins ago
0 320 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Today’s Headlines: NYSC: Minister Hannatu Has Not Offended Any Law – Dr. Josef Onoh; Ex-Military Spokesman, General Onyeuko, Is Dead

2 mins ago

Niger Coup: There’s Been More Bloodshed In Africa As A Result Of War Than From Hunger And Disease- Bish Johnson

4 mins ago

Today’s Headlines: Purported Error on Tinubu’s Certificate Validates My Discovery – Atiku; Ortom Mourns Justice Igbetar

15 mins ago

Bola Tinubu Has Two University’s Certificate Signed By Different People – Atiku’s Lawyer

16 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button