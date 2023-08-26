Today’s Headlines:Niger Junta Makes U-turn, Denies Expelling Mohammed Usman, Kano Gov Organises Special Prayer

Niger Junta Makes U-turn, Denies Expelling Mohammed Usman

The military leaders from the Niger Republic have denied asking Mohamed Usman, Nigerian ambassador to the country, to leave within 72 hours.

On Friday, Niger’s foreign affairs ministry reportedly released a statement, ordering the expulsion of Usman alongside some Western diplomats.

Kano Gov Organises Special Prayer

Kano state governor, Engineer Abba Kabir Yusuf, Saturday organized special prayer for peace, security and justice in the state.

In attendance were the National Leader of NNPP, Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, the state governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf and his deputy, Comrade Aminu Abdussalam among other top dignitaries of the state government.

Kwara State Youths Threaten Fresh Assault On Isese Traditional Worshippers In Viral Video

Some alleged Muslims youths in Ilorin, Kwara State capital have threatened to cause chaos at the gathering of the Isese traditional worshippers in the state.

The Muslim youths made the threat in a video which has gone viral, when they stormed a shop rented by Isese faithful in Ilorin, threatening them to vacate in the next seven days.

Police Orderly Shot Dead In Port Harcourt

A police orderly (name withheld) has been shot and killed in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital.

According to eyewitnesses, the sad incident occurred around the popular Landmark hotel at Olu Obasanjo road on Friday night.

The male police inspector was escorting his principal when he was shot at with the assailants escaping in a grey-coloured 2005 Toyota Corolla car.

