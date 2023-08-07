Today’s Headlines:Niger Coup Leaders Shut Airspace, Cites Threats Of Military Intervention From Neighbours , Atiku Filed Fresh Suit Against Tinubu In US Court Over Academic Records—Aide

Niger Coup Leaders Shut Airspace, Cites Threats Of Military Intervention From Neighbours

Niger’s coup leaders have closed the country’s airspace until further notice, citing the threat of military intervention from their neighbours.

Flight tracking website Flightradar24 shows that there are currently no aircraft in Niger’s skies.

Economic Community of West African States, ECOWAS, had earlier warned it could use force if President Mohamed Bazoum was not reinstated by 23:00 GMT on Sunday.

A junta spokesman says Niger’s armed forces are ready to defend the country, according to the BBC.

Bazoum was detained on 26 July, and Gen. Abdourahmane Tchiani, commander of the presidential guard, later proclaimed himself the new leader.

Atiku Filed Fresh Suit Against Tinubu In US—Aide

The candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2023 presidential election, Atiku Abubakar, has filed a separate case with No. 23-5099 (N. D. III.) at the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois against President Bola Tinubu in the United States.

Phrank Shaibu, the Special Assistant on Public Communications to Atiku who made this known in a statement on Sunday said the development followed the decision of the former Vice-President to withdraw an existing case before a circuit court in Illinois.

He asserted that it was funny that Tinubu and his supporters were rejoicing over the development as if it were a Supreme Court judgment.

He maintained that Tinubu’s academic records from primary school till university remained questionable, hence the President’s failure to identify a single former classmate.

Ministerial List: Don’t Blame President Tinubu, Blame South- East APC Leaders — Okechukwu

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Enugu State, Osita Okechukwu, has absolved President Bola Ahmed Tinubu of any blame in the nomination of only five people from the South-East as members of his cabinet.

Criticisms have trailed Tinubu’s ministerial list, with some South-East leaders accusing him of marginalising the zone.

While the South-East was given its statutory five slots out of the 48 nominees, other zones got extra slots.

But answering questions from journalists in Enugu on Sunday on the perceived shabby treatment meted out to the South-East, Okechukwu, a foundation member of APC, quipped that without holding brief or defending the President, “instead of blaming him, we should rather blame our so-called South-East APC leaders.”

We’ll End All Killings During Tinubu’s Administration—Fulani Herders

Disturbed by the continued mention of Fulani herders in killings across the country, a socio-cultural organisation, the Fulbe United for Peace (FUP), has vowed to deploy traditional means to fight criminals masquerading as Fulani.

In a communiqué issued after a national leadership consultative meeting convened by FUP with the support of Arewa New Agenda (ANA) held on Sunday in Abuja, leaders of the group from across the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) said this was part of their determination to make a significant contribution to national development.

The group, according to the communiqué signed by its national president, Ardo Aliyu Liman Bobboi, “agreed to develop strategies to bring all Fulbe together by using a traditional approach that is deeply rooted in the Fulbe tradition and culture—Hombudu—to bring an end to any form of criminality in the name of Fulbe.”

