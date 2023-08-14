Today’s Headlines:NEWSNiger: Whether coups of ballots or bullets, we don’t need war in Nigeria – Pastor Enenche;Kwara Assembly Unveils 18 Comm’r-Nominees

We Don’t Need War In Nigeria–Enenche

The Senior Pastor of Dunamis International Gospel Center, DIGC, Paul Enenche has declared that Nigeria and other countries in the continent cannot afford to engage in a war right now.

In a video clip shared on his official Twitter handle on Monday, the fiery man of God, who was reacting to the coup in Niger Republic, said Nigerians are already having enough crises bedeviling them.

DAILY POST recalls that in an effort to restore Niger to democratic government after the junta seized power in July, the Economic Community Of West African States, ECOWAS had mulled military intervention in the country.

The decision of the leaders of the regional bloc had stimulated controversy and tension in Nigeria as the junta in Burkina Faso, Mali joined forces with Niger and vowed to attack Nigeria if the country’s military intervened in Niger.

Reacting to the development, Pastor Enenche, while leading the congregation in a special prayer for Africa, said the continent does not need war.

Speaking on leadership in African countries, the man of God alleged that while some leaders came into power a coup with bullet, others used the coup of ballot papers.

He said, “We are going to pray to God to bring peace in Africa. We are hearing of coups here and their. Whether the coup of the ballot or the coup of the bullet.

“It’s about people who came to power involving a coup of the bullet while some came in through a coup of the ballot. To Some, it is a coup of the ballot backed with the bullet. The aim of all of these is crisis and bloodsheds.

“We reject war on the continent. The people are already suffering enough. Terrorism is enough, the poverty and shortages are enough. War cannot join.

“People are already facing all manner of pains, war cannot be part of our problems right now”.

Kwara Assembly Unveils 18 Commissioner-Nominees

Four ex-cabinet members and 14 others have been listed as commissioner-nominees by Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq of Kwara State.

The Speaker of the Kwara State House of Assembly, Yakubu Danladi-Salihu, who read the names to the House during Monday’s plenary, said Gov AbdulRazaq complied with sections 14 (14) and 192 (125) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

The ex-commissioners who made the list include Saadat Modibbo-Kawu (Ilorin South), Senior Suleiman (Ilorin West), Olaitan Buraimo (Oyun), and Aliyu Sabi (Baruten).

The Speaker directed all the nominees to submit 35 copies of their curriculum vitae to the office of the clerk before the close of work on Tuesday, August 15, 2023, for the screening the next day.

The House also approved the governor’s request for the appointment of 10 special advisers.

Below is the full list of the commissioner-nominees:

1. Abdulganiyu AbdulAzeez – Asa

2. Hon Aliyu Kora Sabi – Baruteen

3. Sheu Ndanusa Usman – Edu

4. Afolasade Opeyemi Kemi – Ekiti

5. Dr Segun Ogunsola – Ifelodun

6. Abdulquawiy Olododo – Ilorin East

7. Sa’adatu Modibbo-Kawu – Ilorin South

8. Senior Ibrahim Suleiman – Ilorin West

9. Hauwa Nuru – Ilorin West

10. Damilola Yusuf – Isin

11. Oloruntoyosi Thomas – Isin

12. Bola Olukoju – Irepodun

13. Hon. Abubakar Abdullahi Bata – Kaiama

14. Bello John Olanrewaju – Moro

15. Dr Amina El-Imam – Offa

16. Dr Mary Arinde – Oke-Ero

17. Olaitan Buraimoh – Oyun

18. Usman Yunusa – Patigi

NCDC Seeks Increased Funding ftor Health Security

The Director General of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention, Dr Ifedayo Adetifa has called for increased domestic budgetary allocation to prevent, detect and respond to public health threats in the country.

Dr Adetifa made the call on Monday, at the second Joint External Evaluation for the International Health Regulations Core Capacities which was held in Abuja.

Adetifa said dedicated funding for the implementation of health security will increase capacities in responding to public health threats.

Joint External Evaluation is a voluntary multi-sectoral process and one of the four components of the IHR monitoring and evaluation framework which involves a diverse team of experts, collectively evaluating a nation’s preparedness and response capacities across 19 technical areas, under the guidance of relevant Ministries, Departments, and Agencies.

Nigeria conducted its first JEE in 2017.

Speaking at the event, Adetifa said, “We need to prioritise health. Health goes beyond capital projects – buildings and facilities. You need the human capital, equipment, training, and quality systems. Once we get the political leadership to properly prioritise health, then health will receive more funding.

“I believe that some state governments are committing quite a bit of their own budget to health. What we need to see is to make that a groundswell; that even more states are doing that, and that the national government is doing that.

“I believe that with the agenda that has already been set by the new government led by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, we will see more domestic funding to health. We expect to see more funding, especially with the identification of priorities from the JEE evaluation.”

The Country Director United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Mary Boyd said the epidemics of the last two decades have made it clear that more needs to be done for countries to have the capacity to prevent, detect, and rapidly respond to public health emergencies.

“This is why the JEE is important. It encourages a collaborative approach and highlights the major achievements and gaps in our health security to guide our work for another five years. I want to congratulate Nigeria for taking the bold step to conduct this assessment. The US CDC has been with Nigeria since the first JEE in 2017.

“One of our many contributions to health security in Nigeria is the compilation and archival of documents from previous assessments to prepare for today. This effort is led by our partner RTI International and the NCDC. I want to encourage everyone present here to keep up the good work and not relent but also take some time to celebrate the small wins. While we have high hopes, all scores are important- whether high or low. The important thing is what we need to work on because we’re in it together.”

On his part, the senior Adviser of the World Health Organisation Global JEE Secretariat, Dr Henk Ormel, said ensuring health security in Africa will prevent outbreaks of diseases.

He said, “The JEE process was developed to help countries assess their capacity to prevent, detect and respond to public health threats. The process is to identify the most critical gaps for health security using a multi-sectoral approach. The JEE is to gather data to evaluate the implementation of the International Health Regulations.

“Each JEE follows a standardized process that aligns to the principles of transparency, multi-sectoral engagement and public reporting. The JEE is voluntary, a one health multidisciplinary evaluation.”

He, however, noted that the JEE is not an audit or inspection, but it sifts through available information to develop priority actions and scores.

Ogun Customs Intercept Contrabands, Ammunition Worth N17m

The Nigeria Customs Service said it intercepted 203 bags of imported rice, five vehicles, and 1,245 rounds of live ammunition worth N17 million abandoned in a bush path in the Yewa-North Local Government Area of Ogun State.

The state’s Area Comptroller, Bamidele Makinde, disclosed this to newsmen in Abeokuta on Monday.

He said, “On “At about 0024 hours on Friday, 12th August, 2023, the Roving B Team of the Command intercepted five old vehicles, (Toyota Camry with Chassis No. 4TIBG22KIWU312145, Toyota Camry with Chassis No. 4TIXK1263NU108237 and three Mazda 626 cars with Chassis Nos. JM2GD14H201568566, JMZGF14F201173029, and JMZGF14P20141862 respectively), loaded with 203 bags of foreign parboiled rice of 50kg each abandoned in a bush path at Tobolo Junction, close to an exit point to the Republic of Benin, and near Ijoun, Yewa North Local Government Area of Ogun State, Nigeria.”

Bamidele noted that while the Command was examining the seized vehicles, it found out that live ammunition was concealed in 20 bags of rice.

In his words, “During the examination of the seized vehicles and the item, about 1,245 rounds of 70mm (2¾”) live ammunition of Lion, Trust, Supreme and Redstar branded cartridges were found to have been ingeniously concealed in 20 bags of the intercepted foreign rice.”

Bamidele said the items have been deposited for safekeeping while an investigation has commenced to identify the smugglers.

“The Duty Paid Value of the seized ammunition and rice is N17,638,145.00 The items have been deposited for safekeeping, pending further necessary action.

“Investigation is ongoing to unravel the cartel responsible for the attempted smuggling of the items for arrest and prosecution,” he concluded.

