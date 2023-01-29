Today’s Headlines:New Naira: Kano stops Buhari’s visit, cites security reason;Be Prepared For New Nigeria Kumuyi Urges Youths

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Kano Stops Buhari’s Visit

Photo Credit:Vanguard papers

Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, yesterday, announced the postponement of President Muhammadu Buhari’s visit to Kano State to commission some projects, citing security reasons but interpreted in some quarters as a move to avoid a repeat of last Thursday’s protest by some Katsina residents to register their displeasure over the difficulties ongoing currency swap is causing in the nation when the President visited his home state.

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) had set Tuesday as the deadline for Nigerians to exchange old Naira notes with new ones after the apex bank redesigned the nation’s currency.

But many Nigerians say it is difficult to get the new notes as the distribution is restricted to ATMs and not through bank counters.

The process has inevitably created long queues at ATM points even as people lamented the scarcity of the new notes and the effect on doing business.

Reports last week indicated that many communities across Nigeria had started rejecting the old Naira as legal tender regardless of the slow injection of the new notes into circulation.

Be Prepared For New Nigeria, Kumuyi Urges Youths

Photo Credit:Punch papers

The General Superintendent of Deeper Christian Life Ministry, Pastor William Kumuyi, has tasked youths to be prepared to build a new Nigeria.

Kumuyi stated this on Saturday at the global youth programme, ‘IMPACT Academy with the theme, ‘Wonderfully made for excellence in continuation of the ongoing Global Crusade with Kumuyi’ tagged ‘Unforgettable encounter with the God of wonders in Asaba.

He said, “Scientists and researchers are working daily to better understand how some parts of the human body works but have not come to a conclusion in understanding why some persons are quite different from others.

“Every man was formed by the inspiration of the Creator, deformed by inventions of corruption but now transformed by the intervention of Jesus Christ”

Pastor Kumuyi urged youths to remain focused on God who formed them so that they would not be hijacked by Satan who wants to lure them away from the purpose and plans He had for them.

Photo Credit:Google

Obi Campaigns In Borno, Pledges New Nigeria

Photo Credit:The Nation

Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), has urged the electorate to give him a chance to create a new Nigeria where people will have equal opportunities.

LP presidential candidate, according to the Agency of Nigeria (NAN), during a rally in Maiduguri on Saturday, said that other parties had failed, making it necessary for Nigerians to try the Labour Party for the needed change

We want you to hold us responsible for a new Nigeria. For a long time, people have wasted the future of Nigerians and we cannot continue like that.

We will secure and restore Nigeria to what it should be,” he said.

Obi who lamented on the security challenges in Borno and other parts of Nigeria said his administration would restore the people’s hope and ensure that no Nigerian stayed in displaced persons’ camp.

I’ll Continue To Support Buhari_Tinubu

Photo Credit:Punch papers

The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Bola Tinubu, has dismissed insinuations of disagreement between him and the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), describing the latter’s support as unalloyed and enduring.

Speaking at the APC rally in Gusau, the Zamfara State capital on Saturday, Tinubu pledged to leverage on the state’s agrarian potential to tackle its developmental challenges.

Reading from a prepared speech, the former Lagos State governor said, “I have supported Buhari even before his first day in office. I will continue to be his supporter and friend after his last day in office.

“He tackled the problems other leaders ran from. He has earned a place in history that cannot be denied.

