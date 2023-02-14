Today’s Headlines:New naira: CBN insists on February 10 deadline, Buhari’s Cabal Planning Interim Govt—El-Rufai

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

CBN Insists On Feb 10 Deadline

The Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele, has said that there was no need to shift the February 10, 2023 deadline.

Source: Punch paper

He said this during a visit on Tuesday to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, to discuss the monetary and currency redesign policy of the bank.

He said, “The situation is substantially calming down since the commencement of over-the-counter payments to complement ATM disbursements and the use of super-agents.

Photos Credit: Google

Buhari’s Cabal Planning Interim Govt—El-Rufai

Governor Nasir el-Rufai of Kaduna State, yesterday, claimed that a Presidency cabal was working towards an Interim National Government, ING.

El-Rufai, in an interview with Premium Times, said the leaders around President Muhammadu Buhari resorted to ING after failing to get either Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, Governor, Godwin Emefiele, and Senate President Ahmad Lawan to succeed Buhari.

Source: Vanguard papers

According to the Kaduna State governor, some non-state actors have their eyes on an interim government as an outcome of the ongoing presidential election process.

North will benefit greatly from Kolmani oilfield – Tinubu

The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Bola Tinubu, says his target as President would be to continue with oil exploration in Gombe State for the benefit of the region and the country.

Source: Punch paper

Tinubu made this vow at the palace of the Emir of Gombe; Abubakar Shehu-Abubakar III, when the presidential campaign council visited to canvass for the monarch’s support.

The APC presidential candidate visited the palace before proceeding to Pantami Stadium, where he was received by a mammoth crowd of his supporters and party members.

He said, “I will ensure the prosperity of Gombe as as a state. I will continue with oil exploration for the benefit the North and Nigeria in general.”

Nigeria’s Incoming President Must Correct Many Wrongs, Embark On Restructuring – Pa Adebanjo

The leader of Afenifere, Yoruba’s socio-cultural group, Pa Ayo Adebanjo, has said that the incoming government from May 29 must correct “so many wrongs and ensure equity.”

Source: Saharareporters

Adebanjo added that Nigeria could be restructured without destroying any part of the country.

The Afenifere leader was in Abuja on Monday where he spoke at the unveiling of a book, Business Unusual.

Adebanjo said, “Nigeria can be restructured without destroying any part of the nation.

Court extends order stopping PDP from suspending Wike

A Federal High Court in Abuja has extended the order restraining the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, from suspending or expelling Gov. Nyesom Wike of Rivers from the party.

Source: Daily Post

Justice James Omotosho gave the directive on Tuesday after the counsel to the governor, Dr Joshua Musa, SAN, and lawyer to the PDP and others, Johnson Usman, SAN, agreed on March 6 to argue their case.

Justice Omotosho had, on February 2, given a restraining order against the party and others listed in the face of Wike’s motion dated February 2.

