Today’s Headlines:NEC Trashes Buhari Administration’s National Social Register ; Appeal Court Clears Air On Justice Ugo’s ‘Resignation’ From PEPC

NEC Trashes Buhari Administration’s National Social Register

ABUJA – The National Economic Council (NEC) on Thursday resolved to do away with the national social register used by former President Muham­madu Buhari’s administration to im­plement its conditional cash transfer.

This is as the Federal Government has announced that it will distribute 252,000 metric tons of grains to states at a subsidized rate to cushion the effect of hardship occasioned by the petrol subsidy removal.

The NEC meeting presided over by Vice President Kashim Shettima at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, said that the register had integrity issues as the criteria for its compilation was unclear. ­

Briefing State House cor­respondents at the end of the meeting, Governor Chukwuma Soludo of Anambra State said contrary to what the previous administration projected. It is not possible to digitally trans­fer money to the poorest of the poor, the majority of whom are unbanked.

He said that it was agreed that states should generate reg­isters that are comprehensive and ensure that it will be for the vulnerable people only.

Prof. Soludo, flanked by his Bauchi and Ogun State col­leagues, Bala Mohammed and Dapo Abiodun, respectively, not­ed that beneficiaries of the sup­posedly transferred cash could not be identified in the villages.

Appeal Court Clears Air On Justice Ugo’s ‘Resignation’ From PEPC

﻿ABUJA – The Court of Appeal headquar­ters, Abuja, on Thursday, cleared the air over a report trending on so­cial media to the effect that a mem­ber of the Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC), Justice Boloukuoromo Moses Ugo, has resigned from the five-man panel.

Breaking its silence on the re­ported resignation of Justice Ugo, the Appeal Court said the news was fake and misleading.

Chief Registrar of the second highest court in Nigeria, Malam Umar Mohammed Bangari, dis­missed the report with a wave of the hand and appealed to Nigeri­ans to ignore the fake news in its entirety.

Reacting to the purported resignation of Justice Ugo from the PEPC, Bangari told judiciary correspondents that the report was the handiwork of armchair bloggers who would stop at noth­ing in reeling out fake and unsub­stantiated news.

The Chief Registrar of the Court of Appeal insisted that there was no iota of truth in the report which has gained traction in media space.

Tinubu Okays Establishment Of Infrastructure Support Fund For States

ABUJA – President Bola Tinubu has ap­proved the establishment of the In­frastructure Support Fund (ISF) for the 36 states of the federation as part of measures to cushion the effects of the petrol subsidy remov­al on the people.

The approval was disclosed at the monthly meeting of the Feder­ation Account Allocation Commit­tee (FAAC), on Thursday, in Abuja.

The new Infrastructure Fund will enable the states to intervene and invest in the critical areas of transportation, including farm-to-market road improvements. Agri­culture, encompassing livestock and ranching solutions. Health, with a focus on basic healthcare; Education, especially basic educa­tion; Power and Water Resources, that will improve economic com­petitiveness, create jobs and deliver economic prosperity for Nigerians.

Out of the June 2023 distribut­able revenue of N1.9 trillion, only N907 billion will be distributed among the three tiers of govern­ment, while N790 billion will be saved, and the rest will be used for statutory deductions.

