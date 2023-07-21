Today’s Headlines:NEC Trashes Buhari Administration’s National Social Register ; Appeal Court Clears Air On Justice Ugo’s ‘Resignation’ From PEPC
NEC Trashes Buhari Administration’s National Social Register
ABUJA – The National Economic Council (NEC) on Thursday resolved to do away with the national social register used by former President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration to implement its conditional cash transfer.
This is as the Federal Government has announced that it will distribute 252,000 metric tons of grains to states at a subsidized rate to cushion the effect of hardship occasioned by the petrol subsidy removal.
The NEC meeting presided over by Vice President Kashim Shettima at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, said that the register had integrity issues as the criteria for its compilation was unclear.
Briefing State House correspondents at the end of the meeting, Governor Chukwuma Soludo of Anambra State said contrary to what the previous administration projected. It is not possible to digitally transfer money to the poorest of the poor, the majority of whom are unbanked.
He said that it was agreed that states should generate registers that are comprehensive and ensure that it will be for the vulnerable people only.
Prof. Soludo, flanked by his Bauchi and Ogun State colleagues, Bala Mohammed and Dapo Abiodun, respectively, noted that beneficiaries of the supposedly transferred cash could not be identified in the villages.
Appeal Court Clears Air On Justice Ugo’s ‘Resignation’ From PEPC
ABUJA – The Court of Appeal headquarters, Abuja, on Thursday, cleared the air over a report trending on social media to the effect that a member of the Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC), Justice Boloukuoromo Moses Ugo, has resigned from the five-man panel.
Breaking its silence on the reported resignation of Justice Ugo, the Appeal Court said the news was fake and misleading.
Chief Registrar of the second highest court in Nigeria, Malam Umar Mohammed Bangari, dismissed the report with a wave of the hand and appealed to Nigerians to ignore the fake news in its entirety.
Reacting to the purported resignation of Justice Ugo from the PEPC, Bangari told judiciary correspondents that the report was the handiwork of armchair bloggers who would stop at nothing in reeling out fake and unsubstantiated news.
The Chief Registrar of the Court of Appeal insisted that there was no iota of truth in the report which has gained traction in media space.
Tinubu Okays Establishment Of Infrastructure Support Fund For States
ABUJA – President Bola Tinubu has approved the establishment of the Infrastructure Support Fund (ISF) for the 36 states of the federation as part of measures to cushion the effects of the petrol subsidy removal on the people.
The approval was disclosed at the monthly meeting of the Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC), on Thursday, in Abuja.
The new Infrastructure Fund will enable the states to intervene and invest in the critical areas of transportation, including farm-to-market road improvements. Agriculture, encompassing livestock and ranching solutions. Health, with a focus on basic healthcare; Education, especially basic education; Power and Water Resources, that will improve economic competitiveness, create jobs and deliver economic prosperity for Nigerians.
Out of the June 2023 distributable revenue of N1.9 trillion, only N907 billion will be distributed among the three tiers of government, while N790 billion will be saved, and the rest will be used for statutory deductions.
