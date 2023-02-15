Today’s Headlines:Naira Redesign Political, Promoters Insincere_ Wike;Tinubu, Atiku Are Aging_Hakeem

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Naira Redesign Political, Promoters Insincere – Wike

GOVERNOR Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has maintained that the naira currency redesign by the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, is politically motivated and that the stakeholders promoting it are insincere.

Wike, said this while receiving a letter of nomination on the award of ‘Independent Man of the Year 2022’ conferred on him by the Independent papers in Port Harcourt, Rivers state, on Tuesday.

He said the shoddy implementation of the naira swap by CBN has worsened the living conditions of the poor in Nigeria.

He said, “We are in a difficult situation now. It doesn’t matter what anybody may say. Nigerians are suffering now and as a people we owe that responsibility to cushion the hardship Nigerians are facing and not worsen the situation.

Nobody says, and let it be on record that there is nothing wrong with redesigning our naira. What we are saying is the implementation will not help, rather it will aggravate the condition that people face, particularly the poor people.”

Tinubu, Atiku Are Aging_Dr Hakeem

The National Director of Publicity and Advocacy of the Northern Elders Forum (NEF), Dr Hakeem Baba-Ahmed, has said that the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar and the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu are aging.

Dr Baba-Ahmed stated this while discussing 2023 elections during an interview on Channels TV’s Politics Today.

He said Atiku and Tinubu need experienced people with integrity around them to succeed if elected president in 2023.

“Most of the front runners now are Atiku and Tinubu are aging and even at their best, they can’t do everything they want to do. They need excellent sort of people around them, people with knowledge on how fix Nigeria. This is the most important thing.

The second thing is to find people with integrity, not those who will convert public money to theirs. They should be good, competent people full of idea and people who have evidence that they fear good.”

We Oppose Interim National Govt—Afenifere

The pan-Yoruba socio-political Organisation, Afenifere, on Tuesday urged President Muhammadu Buhari to resist any temptation to foist an Interim National Government on Nigerians.

Afenifere, in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Mr Jare Ajayi said the latest call was necessitated by a disclosure by Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State that some elements within the Presidency were scheming to have the President foist an Interim Government on Nigerians.

Governor El-Rufai had, on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily programme, alleged that some elements in the presidency are using the lingering fuel and naira scarcity to frustrate the conduct of the elections because their preferred candidate is not in the race.

Afenifere said: “We are making this call because of the sacrifices we, along with many other Nigerians dead and alive, have made to ensure that we have a civil rule. We are happy that we have had about 24 years of civil rule and six transitions between one civilian administration to another since 1999. There is no doubt that we can have better administrations and that we are desirous of having a change. But that change must be through democratic means as enshrined in our constitution. It is in this respect anything that could prompt the change of government through any other means is unacceptable”.

No Need Extending Deadline For Old Notes— CBN

Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, Mr Godwin Emefiele, yesterday, told the Diplomatic Corps that an extension of the February 10 deadline for the circulation of the redesigned N200, N500 and N1, 000 notes was unnecessary.

He spoke at the meeting on the redesigned Naira policy held at the headquarters of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Abuja.

Emefiele spoke on a day governors of Kano and Ogun states, Abdullahi Ganduje, and Dapo Abiodun, respectively, threatened to shut down banks in their states, if they continued to reject the old naira notes.

However, the CBN governor noted the challenges posed by the policy but assured that it would be brief since his team was working assiduously to address the issues it had thrown up, including the availability of the new notes.

He blamed the scarcity of the new notes on the activities of some unscrupulous bankers and members of the society, who were trying to sabotage the policy, warning that such people would be sanctioned along with Point of Sales, POS, operators imposing heavy charges on customers.

