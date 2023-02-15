Today’s Headlines:Naira Redesign Demarketing Strategy For APC_ Hakeem;Nnamani Sues PDP, Ayu

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Naira Redesign Demarketing Strategy For APC_ Hakeem

Photo Credit:Punch papers

The spokesman for the Northern Elders Forum, Hakeem Baba-Ahmed, has said that the redesigning of the naira notes is a demarketing strategy for the All Progressives Congress.

“This money thing is a major demarketing strategy for the APC,” he said on Tuesday during The 2023 Verdict, a Channels Television’s programme.

“If the worst enemy of the APC had designed a strategy for them to lose this election, he couldn’t have chosen a better strategy than this fiasco around the reprinting of the naira,” he added.

“Their own people say it’s all made to make Tinubu lose. The governors say this is designed to make their candidate lose. The candidate himself said it is designed to make him lose.”

Baba-Ahmed said in the northern part of the country, people engage in businesses with very little capital, as low as N5000, saying, “literally, in three-four weeks, you’ve destroyed the informal sector of the economy because there is no cash.”

Nnamani Sues PDP, Ayu

Photo Credit:Punch papers

A former governor of Enugu State and senator representing Enugu East Senatorial District, Chimaroke Nnamani, has sued the Peoples Democratic Party over the disciplinary actions taken against him for alleged anti-party activities.

Our correspondent gathered that Nnamani filed the suit before the Federal High Court in Abuja on February 7, 2023, few days before his expulsion from the party.

The PUNCH reports that Nnamani declared support for the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Bola Tinubu, which had led to his initial suspension from the PDP.

The former governor of Enugu State said his support for the APC candidate was because he could not support a northerner to become President after the eight-year tenure of the current President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.).

Photo Credit:Google

﻿

Emefiele Justifies Naira Redesign

Photo Credit:Punch papers

The Governor, Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele, on Tuesday said it conducted an extensive in-house analysis and consultation and saw a need for the policy to redesign some Nigerian banknotes.

While giving reasons for some of the challenges encountered in new naira notes access, he said there was a panic mop-up of notes by politicians.

Emefiele said this during a brief to the diplomatic community on recent monetary policy decisions of the CBN at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Abuja.

He said, “Currency management is a key function of the Central Bank of Nigeria, as enshrined in Section 2(b) of the CBN Act 2007. Indeed, the integrity of a local legal tender, the efficiency of its supply, as well as its efficacy in the conduct of monetary policy are some of the hallmarks of a great Central Bank.

Due to persistent challenges that are inundating currency management in Nigeria and undermining our sovereign integrity, the CBN conducted extensive in house analysis and consultation which suggested the need for a policy to redesign some Nigerian banknotes.”

Saboteurs Behind Naira, Fuel Crises – Gbajabiamila

Photo Credit:Vanguard papers

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Mr Femi Gbajabiamila, has attributed the current hardship occasioned by fuel and naira scarcity to the activities of saboteurs.

Gbajabiamila made this known in Lagos on Tuesday, during the launching of the second phase of a transport initiative called “Gbaja Ride”, designed to empower his Surulere constituents.

He said the fuel crisis and the lingering scarcity of naira notes were carefully contrived by some elements to derail the successes of President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration to achieve political motive.

He said the House of Representatives was working hard to rescue citizens from the current hardships towards bringing relief as soon as possible.

As your representative and Speaker, I have a good understanding of the current hardships and discomfort being faced by many Nigerians, without exception to my constituents.

YAHAYA (

)