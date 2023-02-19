Today’s Headlines:Naira Redesign, A Failure Akeredolu Tells Buhari;Count Me Out Of G-5–Anyim

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Naira Redesign, A Failure Akeredolu Tells Buhari

The Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, has called on the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), to reverse his stance on the old naira notes in order to calm down the crisis across the country.

Akeredolu, who faulted the declaration of the president that the old N1000 and N500 notes are no more legal tender while extending the validity of the old N200 note till April 10, said those who advised the president in that regard were mischievous.

The governor stated this in a statement he issued on Saturday. The statement was titled, ‘Mr President should halt this seamless drift.’

According to the Chairman Southern Governors Forum, there was a need for president to rescind the controversial naira policy, as he said it was unpopular, fruitless and counter-productive, moreso that there is a subsisting order of the Supreme Court on the matter and the crisis it was causing across the country few days the general election.

The statement read, “The crises engendered by the policy of the Central Bank of Nigeria to redesign some currency notes, threaten to disrupt, not only the forthcoming general election. The events of the past days, culminating in the intervention of the apex court in the land, and the increasing gale of violence sweeping through the country, portend serious danger to the current democratic governance.

Count Me Out Of G-5–Anyim

Former Senate President, Pius Anyim, has denied any association with the G5 governors of the Peoples Democratic Party, adding that he remains a committed member of the PDP.

The G5, also known as the Integrity Group, comprises the governors of Rivers State and the leader of the group, Nyesom Wike; Benue, Samuel Orton; Abia, Okezie Ikpeazu; Enugu, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi; and Oyo, Seyi Makinde.

The aggrieved governors had called for the resignation of the National Chairman of the PDP, Senator Iyorchia Ayu, over the alleged lopsidedness in the party’s hierarchy.

But Ayim, in a statement he signed and made available to journalists in Abuja on Friday night while reacting to a news report (not Sunday PUNCH), said, “I want to state upfront that at no time was I part of the G5 governors and or leaders.

“I am sufficiently knowledgeable of the events leading to and after the PDP presidential primary and have my convictions about why I should not, in any way, be part of the G5 governors and leaders.

APC Aspirant Loses Suit Seeking Tinubu’s Disqualification

The Court of Appeal sitting in Abuja has dismissed an appeal filed by a former Minister of State for Education, Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba, seeking to disqualify the presidential candidates of the All Progressives Congress and the Peoples Democratic Party, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and Atiku Abubakar, respectively.

Nwajiuba and a non-governmental organisation, Rights for All International, had asked the Federal High Court in Abuja to cancel the processes that produced Tinubu and Abubakar as candidates of their parties.

The suit marked FHC/ABJ/CS/ 942/ 2022 and opposed by Babatunde Ogala on behalf of the APC and Bola Tinubu had as defendants the APC and Tinubu.

Other parties sued were the PDP, Atiku, Attorney General of the Federation and the Independent National Electoral Commission.

Among others, the plaintiffs prayed for “a declaration that having regard to the clear, unambiguous and express provisions, spirit and tenor of Section 33(1) And (5) (C) of the Constitution of the People’s Democratic Party 2017 as Amended , the Special National convention of the 2nd defendant held on May 28 and 29, 2022 was not properly constituted as regards the composition of delegates who should attend and vote at the said convention and did not confer the convention the powers to elect the 4th defendant as the presidential candidate of the 2nd defendant for the 2023 presidential election.

Why I Want To Succeed Yahaya Bello – CoS

The Chief of Staff to Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State, Abdulkareem Asuku, has declared his intention to contest the November 2023 governorship election in the state and succeed his principal.

Speaking shortly after he purchased the N50m nomination and expression of interest forms at the national secretariat of the All Progressives Congress in Abuja, Asuke said at 39, he was strong-willed, healthy, and could consolidate on the gains of Bello in the state.

He said, “I present myself to serve and consolidate the numerous achievements of His Excellency, Yahaya Bello. Youths are today in charge in Nigeria and that is why someone like me can come and pick a form to contest for governorship at the age of 39.

To consolidate the security, infrastructural development, women inclusiveness, and all-inclusiveness of the new direction of administration. His administration has achieved more than forty per cent of women’s inclusion and this requires consolidation.

“Today, we are not talking about politics of ethnicity and religious affiliation, we are looking for who can bring development. I served as the Chief of Staff of this administration and many have referred to it as the engine room of the administration.

