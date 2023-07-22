Today’s Headlines:N8,000 Cash Transfer Is A Scam—Sani;63 PDP Chieftains Join APC In Ondo

N8,000 Cash Transfer Is A Scam_Kaduna Governor

Photo Credit:Punch papers

The Kaduna State Governor, Uba Sani has described the proposed cash transfer policy of the Federal Government as a scam.

The Tinubu administration had earlier proposed to transfer N8,000 to 12 million Nigerian households for six months to cushion the effect of the removal of petrol subsidy.

The plan was later shelved after criticism from Nigerians.

Sani, while speaking in an interview with Arise Television’s Night on Friday, stated that there is no accurate database of those that will benefit from the programme.

The governor said, “My position has always been that, at this critical time, cash transfer should not be something that we should bring up. I think that cash transfer for me, in my opinion, is a scam. Completely it’s a scam. I can be very certain about that, because who are you transferring the money to?

Let me give an example, go and check the current statistics. Like I said, as the Chairman, Committee of Banking for four years in Nigeria, I oversight Central Bank, I oversight all the commercial sectors of our economy for the last four years and I looked at the statistics, I will be very firm on this issue and you can go and check it.

“About 70 to 75 per cent of the rural population in North West are financially excluded completely. You will have to go and check, these people we are talking about are important people in the society. They do not even have a bank account so who are you transferring the money to?”

63 PDP Chieftains Join APC In Ondo

Photo Credit:The Nation papers

63 chieftains of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Idanre Local Government Area (LGA) of Ondo State defected to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) on Friday.

The defectors included the Chairman, PDP Elders’ Forum in the locality, Idowu Akinseye, former Special Adviser to former governor Olusegun Mimiko, Marcus Adeoti, Lad Owoseni, former chairman Timber Finishers, Brigadier Omogbemi.

Chief Banji Kuroloja, former Personal Secretary to the late Chief Obafemi Awolowo, Chief Korede Duyile and Prof. John Jejela, amongst others.

Jejela who spoke at a rally in Idanre, said the entire structure of the PDP in the locality had been collapsed into the APC.

Jejela said their defection to the ruling party would boost the strength of the APC in next year’s LGA and governorship election.

He said: “On behalf of my fellow defectors and our followers, we thank you for accepting us to your fold.

“Today, we collapsed the structure of PDP in Idanre Local Government Area for APC and we promise to boost the strength of APC in this local government.

Photo Credit:Google

I Am Not A Cultist – Ex-Edo Speaker, Okiye

Photo Credit:Punch papers

A former Speaker of the Edo State House of Assembly, Francis Okiye, has debunked claims that he belongs to a cult group, warning political detractors to desist from from a smear campaign meant to tarnish his image .

Okiye, in a statement on Friday, and made available to journalists in Benin, expressed worry over a viral social media report allegedly sponsored by his political opponents against him ahead of the Edo 2024 governorship election.

The former Speaker of the Peoples Democratic Party said the video on Youtube and other social media handles, where he was alleged to be a member of a cult group sponsoring killings in the state, was not only embarrassing but also a lie from the pit of hell.

The statement reads, “To say such claim is a embarrassing and lies from the pit of hell will be an understatement.

The trending report is false, vicious and a malicious statement targeted at damaging my personality and my 2024 governorship ambition.

“I have occupied public office since 2003 as a member of the Edo State House of Assembly, and becoming a one- time majority Leader, later Deputy Chief of Staff, the Governor Liaison to the Edo State House of Assembly and then the Speaker. Throughout these period, I was never associated with any cult group. “Okiye said.

Okiye warned those behind the defamatory publication to immediately retract it within seven days or face the consequences of the law

Lukman Writes APC Governors, Warns Against Ganduje’s Endorsement

Photo Credit:Punch papers

The National Vice Chairman for North-West, Mallam Salihu Lukman, has written the Progressive Governors’ Forum to express his displeasure over its alleged choice of former Kano Governor, Dr Abdullahi Ganduje, to replace Senator Abdullahi Adamu as National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress.

Lukman warned that such an endorsement would be unfair to President Bola Tinubu and Ganduje himself.

His warning was contained in a leaked letter written on July 21 and addressed to the Chairman of the PGF and Governor of Imo State, Hope Uzondimma. The letter is titled ‘APC National Chairman: PGF should serve as the Conscience of APC.’

A copy of the letter, made available to our correspondent, was also sent to the president, members of the APC National Working Committee, and Ganduje.

The Kaduna politician stated that he found it troubling that the APC governors under Uzodimma’s leadership could be thinking of adopting the former Kano governor as the next helmsman of the APC.

He said, “While it is within the right of Progressive Governors being a very critical power bloc within the APC to endorse any candidate for the position of National Chairman, to make such decision public in whatever manner is unfair to both President Bola Tinubu and other leaders of the party who are not members of PGF. It is even unfair to Dr. Ganduje who is being endorsed.

“I have served PGF between August 2013 and February 2022 as Director General. I am fully conversant with the conventional approach toward managing consultations between PGF and the party. Whenever PGF is privileged to reach an agreement with the President, being the party leader, on matters affecting the party, PGF takes necessary steps to first meet with the NWC or at the least the National Chairman.

YAHAYA (

)