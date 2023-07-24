Today’s Headlines:N30,000 minimum wage is criminal, I pay my cleaner N60,000 – Oshiomhole; Insecurity: Nigeria’ll Overcome Challenges–CDS

N30,000 Minimum Wage Is Criminal–Oshiomhole

Edo North Senator, Adams Oshiomhole has condemned the N30,000 minimum wage.

Oshiomhole described the current minimum wage as “criminal wage,” stressing that he pays his cleaner N60, 000.

Featuring on Channels Television’s Sunday Politics, Oshiomhole said the current minimum wage was not enough for workers.

According to Oshiomhole: “What we call minimum wage is a criminal wage.

“I can tell you what I have decided to pay my cleaner. My cleaner is just a primary school – I’m not sure she even has a school leaving certificate. But she’s knowledgeable enough to clean the house.

“I found myself unable to pay her less than N60,000 – in fact, N60,000. It’s about my conscience. I’m trying to imagine what she has to pay for a house. She told me she has four children.

“I’m trying to imagine how she has to look after those children and I cannot question why she should have four children.”

Nigeria’ll Overcome Challenges–CDS

The chief of defence staff (CDS), Maj-Gen. Christopher Musa, has said Nigeria will overcome its current security challenges to attain its potential of a peaceful and prosperous nation.

Musa stated this at the graduation of 20 participants of the Defence and Police Officers Wives Association (DEPOWA) Skill Acquisition Programme on Saturday in Abuja.

He said Nigeria is blessed but was only passing through challenges, just as he assured that the country will succeed.

“This country is blessed; we are going through challenges but we’ll succeed. Don’t give up, it takes a lot of sacrifices” he said. The CDS commended DEPOWA for continuously empowering dependants of fallen/living heroes, saying education and skill acquisitions are fundamental pillars for personal and societal development.

Reps Leadership Not Under Pressure – Ugochinyere

The Deputy Chairman, Special Ad-hoc Committee on Media in the House of Representatives, Hon. Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere, representing Ideato Federal Constituency of Imo State has said that the leadership of the Green Chamber is not under any external influence or pressure over appointment of chairmanship and deputy chairmanship of its standing committees.

Ugochinyere, in a statement issued on Sunday, said the reports and rumours over committees are false, assuring that the Selection Committee set up by the Speaker, Rt. Hon. Tajudeen Abass would do a fair, just and competent work without any external influence.

According to him, the 10th House led by Rt. Hon. Abbas is carrying along the interest of the 360 members in the selection of lawmakers that will head the various committees.

INEC Can Amend Guidelines On e-Transmission Of Results – A’Court

Lagos Division of the Court of Appeal has held that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) can amend or vary its regulations or guidelines.

The appellate court made the declaration while setting aside the judgment of a Federal High Court, which ordered INEC to directly and electronically upload the election results of the Governorship and State of Assembly elections from the polling units to the IREV.

The appellate court presided over by Justice Abubakar Umar also described the suit, filed by the Labour Party, its governorship candidate, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour and 41 Others, as an abuse of the court process.

