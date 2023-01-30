This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Today’s Headlines:My Support Was For Osinbajo Not Tinubu—Naja’atu, I’ll Protect Your Mandate—Adeleke

My Support Was For Osinbajo Not Tinubu—Naja’atu

Naja’atu Mohammed, a politician and renowned activist recently resigned as a Director in the All Progressives Congress Presidential Campaign Council. She speaks with DIRISU YAKUBU on dumping the APC presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and why the Tinubu/Shettima ticket is a disaster waiting to happen, among others.

News Source: Punch Newspaper

At what point did it occur to you to part ways with the APC presidential campaign council, where you oversaw civil society organisations?

Let me tell you what really happened. In the first place, I did not support Tinubu as a presidential aspirant; my support was for Professor Yemi Osinbajo from day one. In fact, I had sent emissaries to Osinbajo to come out and contest, that he is relatively young, well educated, proactive, and brilliant. We noticed that each time buhari leaves the country; we regain some semblance of sanity, including the value of the Naira.

When Tinubu emerged, he emerged in the most corrupt way. I knew how delegates were given money to go and vote, but it was not just to go and vote; the name Asiwaju was written on each ballot paper. They were only paid to go and drop it in the box. For that reason alone, I had no interest in that primary election. Yes, I was in the APC, but I couldn’t even liberate myself at that point in time. I waited, but I never attended any of the meetings, and I was not interested in anything.

I’ll Protect Your Mandate—Adeleke To Protesters

Following protests that took place in some parts of Osun State, after the Election Petition Tribunal’s judgement sacked Governor Ademola Adeleke, on Friday, the governor, yesterday, commended the people of the state and assured them of his readiness to defend the mandate given to him.

News Source: Vanguard Newspapers

However, the All Progressives Congress, APC, in the state, yesterday, warned the governor that sponsoring protests against what it described as an “explicit judgement” will not save Adeleke from imminent sack.

Adeleke, in a statement, by his spokesperson, Olawale Rasheed, expressed delight at the reaffirmation of popular support for his governorship mandate, assuring the people that “the popular mandate will not be stolen either through front or backdoor.”

Injustice In PDP Made Me Support Tinubu – Nnamani

A former governor of Enugu State, Chimaroke Nnamani, on Sunday said he decided to back the All Progressives Congress presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, because the Peoples Democratic Party violated its constitution by denying the south the right to produce the next President.

News Source: Punch Newspaper

The former governor stated that the PDP’s constitution specified that key political offices be rotated between the North and the South to ensure equity, justice, and fairness.

In a statement released to journalists in Abuja on Sunday, Nnamani said, “Conscious of the need to share and rotate key political offices among the diverse people of our country, the PDP constitution clearly stated that it shall adhere at all times to the policy of the rotation and zoning of the party and public elective offices in pursuance of the principles of equity, justice, and fairness.

NNPP, PDP Lose supporters to APC in Kano

The All Progressives Congress has received over ten thousand supporters who decamped from NNPP, PDP, and APGA among others.

The reception took place in Rumfa Kano, under the USIR Northwest Project for 2023 Led by the convener Hajiya Ummu Salma Isyaku Rabiu.

News Source: PM News

“Today, we gathered here today, to celebrate these 10,000 people, who decided to leave their various political parties for our great party, the All Progressives Congress (APC),” Ummu Salma said.

“These are all card-carrying members of the PDP, NNPC, ADC, PRP, ADP, and other political parties, who have decided to leave darkness for light, to leave regress for progress to leave fear and intimidation for honour and integrity.”

Benue not involved in Nassarawa killings, says Ortom

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom has described as mischievous, allegations linking his government to recent killings from an air raid on a settlement in Nasarawa State.

Last week, an unknown helicopter dropped a bomb on suspected militia kinsmen and killed over 50 persons.

News Source: The Nation

The incident occurred between Nassarawa and Benue communities in the Rukubi area of Nassarawa state.

The governor stated that neither he nor his government had a hand in the unfortunate incident.

He maintained that he did not order anyone to carry out such an act, insisting that he has no such powers to order such an air raid operation which resulted in the killings.

Photos Credit: Google

Content created and supplied by: WaterNewsGo (via 50minds

News )

#Todays #HeadlinesMy #Support #Osinbajo #TinubuNajaatu #Ill #Protect #MandateAdelekeToday’s Headlines:My Support Was For Osinbajo Not Tinubu—Naja’atu, I’ll Protect Your Mandate—Adeleke Publish on 2023-01-30 09:10:15