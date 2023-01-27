Today’s Headlines:My Father Remains Osun Gov, Adeleke’s Son: Elections: APC Planning To Import Thugs -PDP Alleges

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

My Father Remains Osun gov, Adeleke’s Son Boasts

Adesina Adeleke aka Sina Rambo, son of the Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, has insisted that his father will remain in office as the governor.

He said this his Instagram Story on Friday.

The PUNCH reports that the Osun Election Petitions Tribunal annulled the July 16 governorship election results and declared the former governor, Gboyega Oyetola, as the winner of the exercise.

Reacting to the judgement, Sina Rambo said, “Two judgments were issued today at the tribunal. One in favour of PDP. Nothing changed. Sen. Ademola Adeleke remains the governor of Osun State.

“We move to the appeal court. Peace be still. The mandate of Osun will not be stolen. H.E.Ademola Adeleke remains the Governor of Osun State.

APC Planning To Import Thugs, PDP Alleges

The governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in Cross River State, Prof Sandy Onor has alleged that the All Progressives Congress, has planned to import thugs into the state to cause mayhem during the elections.

He made the allegation on Friday at a news conference after the conclusion of the tour of the 18 local government areas of the state.

According to him, “Just after our campaign team peacefully left the North, Ayade led his party into that region and one of the comments we have heard so far from the governor is the allegation that the opposition is planning to import thugs and militants from other parts of the country, to terrorise the state during the general elections. We laughed as we heard this because we know it is exactly what Ayade is planning to do.

The entire state is aware of how Ayade imported thugs and militants into the northern part of the state for the by-election which held last year. Having realised that his party had woefully lost, he brought in a band of official and unofficial marauders who inflicted mayhem on the electoral officials and seized materials to enable them distort the figures and then submit same to INEC.

Court Disqualifies Umeh As Anambra LP Senatorial Candidate

The Labour Party senatorial candidate for Anambra Central zone in the February 25 general election, Chief Victor Umeh, has been disqualified by a Federal High Court 1, sitting in Awka.

The Federal High Court 1, Awka presided over by Justice H. A. Nganjiwa, on Friday, disqualified Umeh on the grounds of non-compliance with the provisions of the Electoral Act.

In a three-hour judgment, Nganjiwa disqualified Umeh on the grounds of non-compliance with the provisions of the Electoral Act as it concerns his membership status of party primary.

The court noted that there was no evidence that the resignation letter by Umeh to the leadership of the All Progressives Grand Alliance was actually received by the party.

The court said his name was still in the membership register of APGA as of September 30, 2022 when he contested the party’s primary.

We Knew Nothing About Doma Blast – Ortom

Governor Samuel Ortom has clarified that his government knew nothing about the recent blast in Doma Local Government Area of Nasarawa State where about 40 persons suspected to be herders were reportedly killed.

Since the said blast occurred, no one has claimed responsibility for the incident which also claimed the lives of two members of the Makurdi Wadata market abattoir operators.

The incident had heightened tension in Makurdi town when the remains of two victims from Benue state were brought home for burial and some mischief makers tried to blame the Benue state government for the incident in order to forment trouble.

Reacting on the matter, Governor Ortom stated that he knew nothing about the incident saying those trying to blame his government were being mischievous.

