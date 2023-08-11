Today’s Headlines:My Boys And I Can Restore Democracy In Niger–Dokubo, South-East Govs Meet In Enugu

Coup: My Boys And I Can Restore Democracy In Niger – Asari Dokubo

Former Militant leader and founder of the Niger Delta Peoples Volunteer Force, Asari Dokubo has said that he has the manpower to defeat the military junta in Niger Republic.

Dokubo said his armed group could overrun Niger Republic if commissioned by the federal government.

In a viral video, Dokubo said he and his boys have the capacity to restore democracy in Niger.

He said, “If the government commissions me and my people to go to Niger Republic, we will go. We will defeat them and we will come back victorious. It is not a boast.

“If Benin Republic likes, let them go and bring anybody, they are human beings like us. We will go there, defeat them and restore democratic order.”

Negotiations and reconciliation efforts are still ongoing between the Niger junta and African leaders.

On Wednesday, Alhaji Muhammadu Sanusi, 14th Emir of Kano, met with the coup leaders in Niger Republic.

South-East govs meet in Enugu

Governors of the five South-East states met Thursday at the Government House, Enugu, Enugu State.

The governors, who constitute the regional South-East Governors’ Forum, are Alex Otti (Abia), Prof. Chukwuma Soludo (Anambra), Francis Nwifuru (Ebonyi), Dr Peter Mbah (Enugu) and Senator Hope Uzodimma (Imo).

Today’s meeting marks the first to be held among the five governors since the inauguration of new governors into office on May 29, 2023.

It was gathered one of the things that would feature prominently on the agenda is the issue of Monday’s sit-at-home in the region and the demand for the release of Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the separatist group, Indigenous People of Biafra, who has been in the custody of the Department of State Services since June 2021.

Police arrest two for murder, five cultists in Ogun

The police in Ogun, yesterday, arrested five suspected cultists terrorizing the Aboro area of the state.The Guardian learnt that the suspects: Adetayo Ismaila, Kunle Oluwole, Ibrahim Ademosun, Meshach Olaide, and Dare Kehinde, have confessed to various crimes, including murder.

Confirming the development, spokesperson for Ogun State Police Command, Superintendent of Police (SP), Omolola Odutola, said the suspects were arrested based on a distress call received from a concerned citizen, who narrated how the community had remained threatened by the endless panic constituted by the hooligans.

According to her, the Divisional Police Officer (DPO), Awoniyi Adekunle Isaac, together with other security agencies, embarked on an aggressive raid, following the credible source, patrolling around and within the Matogun community, which led to the arrest of the suspected cultists.

The Pin Down Team, led by Inspector Sunday Adeyemo, arrested one Esube, during a patrol of Okeganmu in Ilaro Division. Osunmuyiwa Solomon, was also arrested after a revelation from Esube that both of them had been involved in a series of killings in their area.

Two die in Lagos road accident

Two persons, a male, and a female, died in an accident that occurred on the Eko Bridge inward the Alaka area of Lagos on Wednesday.

tives of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA), with other emergency responders, also rescued five other victims at the accident scene. The Director, of Public Affairs and Enlightenment Department of LASTMA, Mr. Taofiq Adebayo, disclosed in a statement in Lagos on Wednesday.

He said that LASTMA Zebra (Zone 3), Ipori Lagos, Mr Akinde Olusola, who led the rescue team, confirmed that the fatal accident involved six private vehicles including a fully loaded ‘MAC’ truck with registration no (T-1501 LA). According to him, the preliminary investigation shows that the collision, which included a commercial mini bus (Korope) was a result of speeding and brake failure.

