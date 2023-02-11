Today’s Headlines:Moment Kebbi stood still for Tinubu, 1 killed; 5 Arrested In APC-PDP Clash In Jigawa

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Moment Kebbi stood still for Tinubu.

Photo credit:

Birnin Kebbi, the capital of Kebbi State stood still on Saturday as the APC’s presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu held his presidential rally.Kebbi State Governor, Atiku Bagudu mobilised thousands of supporters for the rally as the venue was filled to capacity.

Photo Credit: Google

Tinubu had a grand entry into the venue of the rally as the crowd erupted into rapturous joy, with the shout of ‘Jagaban, Jagaban.

Jigawa: One killed, five arrested in APC-PDP clash.

Photo Credit: Punchng

One person died and five others were arrested after a violent clash erupted between supporters of the Peoples Democratic Party and the All Progressives Congress in Jigawa State.

The incident happened on Friday when the PDP was conducting a governorship rally in Maigatari Local Government Area. As they arrived at the APC Secretariat, tensions rose and a clash broke out.

According to a police statement, the victim, Abdullahi Isiyaku, a 37-year-old man, from Gangare Quarters in Maigatari town, was attacked by members of the PDP’s ‘Santuraki Vanguard’.

He was rushed to the Gumel General Hospital for treatment but later died from his injuries.

Former Army Chief, Buratai Declares Senator Bwacha As APC Governorship Candidate In Taraba Amid Crisis.

Photo credit: Sahara Reporters

Aformer Chief of Army Staff, Lt Gen Tukur Buratai (retd.) superintended a controversial All Progressives Congress governorship primary in Taraba State and declared Senator Emmanuel Bwacha as the winner of the prmary.

On February 1, 2023, leading a five-member Supreme Court panel, Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun had nullified Bwacha’s initial nomination.

SaharaReporters had last week reported that five of Bwacha’s co-aspirants threatened to boycott the fresh primaries citing irregularities from the APC National Chairman, Abdullahi Adamu, the militarisation of the process by engaging Buratai to head the electoral committee.

The party, however conducted the fresh primary election where Bwacha was pronounced by the Electoral Committee chairman, Buratai on Friday night.

Lawyers Urge NSA To Unravel Ugochinyere’s Assailants.

Photo credit: Nigerian Tribune

A coalition of Lawyers in Defence of Human Rights has called on the National Security Adviser (NSA), Maj. Gen. Babagana Monguno, to unravel those behind the attack on the House of Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere.

It was reported that there were officers, who allegedly joined masked gunmen to attack the house of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Ideato North South Federal Constituency, House of Representatives candidate, Ugochinyere, shooting, detaining and destroying properties.

Recall that on January 14th in Akokwa, Imo State, motorcades conveying gunmen invaded Ugochinyere’s House, burnt his house, cars and killed his uncle and three others.

While police has sadly been silent on this matter, again, on Tuesday, masked gunmen invaded Ugochinyere’s house with explosives,” the group stated.

The coalition, in a statement by their convener, Tochukwu Ohazuruike called on the security to perform their Constitutional duties of protection of lives and properties by ensuring that the culprits are caught and prosecuted.

Theoptimus06 (

)