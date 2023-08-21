Today’s Headlines:Minister Resigns From House Of Representatives, Wike Assume Office As FCT Minister

Minister Resigns From House Of Representatives

The Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Oji, has resigned from his membership of the House of Representatives.

Until his appointment as minister by President Bola Tinubu, Mr Tunji Ojo represented Akoko Northeast and Northwest Federal Constituency of Ondo State in the House.

President Tinubu initially slated him to head the newly created Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy but on Sunday reassigned him to the Ministry of Interior.

Wike Assumes Office As FCT Minister

Newly sworn-in Federal Capital Territory FCT minister, Nyesom Wike on Monday assumed office, with a pledge to restore the city’s master plan.

At his maiden news conference, he said land allottees who have been given Certificates of Occupancy but failed to develop would also lose their lands to give way to those ready to build.

“If you know you have built where you are not supposed to build, it will go down”, he said.

Tinubu Charges New Ministers

In a call to action, President Bola Tinubu has urged the recently appointed ministers to collaborate with him and each other to fulfill the aspirations of the Nigerian people through their work in government.

He gave the charge during the inauguration of the 45 confirmed ministers-designate on Monday held at the Conference Centre of the State House, Abuja.

Lagos Demolishes Building For Contravening Construction Laws

The Lagos State Building Control Agency (LASBCA) has begun removal of a five-floor structure located at 7, BreadFruit Street on Lagos Island, for contravening construction laws.

The LASBCA General Manager, Mr Gbolahan Oki, made the disclosure in a statement in Lagos on Monday.

The statement was issued by the Assistant Director, of Public Affairs of LASBCA, Mrs Adetayo Akitoye-Asagba.

