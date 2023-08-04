Today’s Headlines:Mass Protests Rocks Lagos Over Hike In Price Of Goods, Ogumu hails Omo-Agege at 60

Mass Protests Rocks Lagos Over Hike In Price Of Goods

Some angry Lagosian on Thursday, bemoaned the recent increase in the price of goods which has lead to massive suffering in the state.

The protest, which was at different locations in the state, obstructed vehicular movements with commuters trekking long distances to their destinations.

Mr Ola Ayindea, resident in Badagry area of the state, said the price increase was not rumoured but a situation the Residents were currently not happy about.

They called for the decrease in prices of goods, lamenting that the state was already confronted with lots of challenges and an increment to prices of goods would further subject them to hardship and possibly push many to premature death.

Photo credit || Google

Ogumu hails Omo-Agege at 60

Source: Vanguard paper

The All Progressives Congress Gubernatorial coordinator in Ika North East Mr. Promise Ogumu, has congratulated the immediate past Deputy Senate President Sen Ovie Omo-Agege on his 60th birth anniversary.

Ogumu in a congratulatory message described Omo-Agege as an achiever who has impacted the people of Delta State and Nigeria with his leadership qualities.

He stated that , Omo-Agege at 60 is a blessing to Nigerians considering his legendary accomplishments.

Ogumu also commended Omo-Agege for attracting developments to Delta State and for sponsoring bills that are impactful to Nigerians.

AFP sues Twitter over payment for news.

According to Punch news, French international news agency, Agence France-Presse, has sued microblogging platform, Twitter, over the latter’s refusal to engage in talks regarding the implementation of neighbouring rights for the press.

“Neighbouring rights” refers to a French copyright law enacted in 2019, which grants news publishers the right to compensation from social media platforms that distribute their content.

In light of this, AFP filed an injunction to compel Twitter to provide the information needed for calculating the publisher’s compensation for news redistributed on the microblogging site.

“Today, AFP announces that it has taken legal action to obtain an urgent injunction before the Judicial Court of Paris. This move is aimed at compelling Twitter, in accordance with the law, to provide all the necessary elements required for assessing the remuneration owed to AFP under the neighbouring rights legislation,” the company said in a press release shared on Wednesday.

AFP also claimed in the statement that digital platforms “retain most of the monetary value generated by the distribution of news content”, and the rights were established to enable news agencies to earn their fair share of that revenue.

FG mourns ex-Cote d’Ivoire’s president’s death

Photo Credit: Punch paper

The Federal Government has condoled the government and citizens of Cote d’Ivoire on the death of their former president, Henri Bedie.

Bedie died on Tuesday at age 89.

In a statement on Wednesday, the spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Francisca Omayuli,

described Bedie as an astute career diplomat and a politician who would be remembered by his country.

The statement read, “The Federal Government of Nigeria commiserates with the Government and people of the Republic of Cote d’Ivoire on the passing of H.E. Henri Bedie, former President of Côte d’Ivoire on Tuesday, August 1, 2023.

“The late leader was a nationalist, an astute career diplomat, and a politician who will be remembered for his contributions towards the growth and development of Côte d’Ivoire.

“May his soul rest in peace and may God grant his family the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.”

