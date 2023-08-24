Today’s Headlines:Many Trapped As Building Collapses In Abuja; APC Fills Vacant NWC, Zonal Positions

Many Trapped As Building Collapses In Abuja

Some residents of Abuja are currently trapped in the rubble of a two-storey building that collapsed in the nation’s capital.

The incident happened at Lagos Street, Garki village area of Garki, in the late hours of Wednesday.

Rescue operation is ongoing and 37 persons have so far been evacuated to Hospital, according to a social media post by Ikharo Attah, an aide to former Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Mohammed Bello.

Atah, who also posted a video of the tragic incident, said two persons have been confirmed dead.

Sunny Njoku, a resident confirmed the incident, but said he did not have details.

“It’s true. I just passed the place now and I saw many people at the scene. I couldn’t wait because I am rushing to the hospital,” he simply said.

The authorities are yet to react to the incident at the time or filing this report, but witnesses have been commenting about it on social media.

APC fills vacant NWC, zonal positions

In line with the August 3 directive of the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), the National Working Committee (NWC) has approved the names of officers to fill the six vacant positions in the administrative organ of the party.

The six positions to be filled are: Deputy National Chairman (North), National Vice Chairman (Northcentral), National Legal Adviser, National Women Leader, National Welfare Secretary, and Deputy National Publicity Secretary.

The committee also approved the filling of the Zonal Organising Secretary (Northcentral)

The vacancies followed the ministerial nominations of two members of the committee, the resignation of three others and the demise of one.

Rising from its weekly meeting, APC National Secretary, Senator Ajibola Basiru, told reporters yesterday that the NWC had ratified the names sent to it by the states and the regions where the positions were zoned to.

Tinubu will allocate money for quality roads – Umahi

Minister of Works, Dave Umahi, has assured Nigerians that President Bola Tinubu will allocate funds for the construction of quality roads across the country.

Umahi spoke on Thursday while featuring on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily programme.

The former Ebonyi State governor admitted that the major challenge in road development is the issue of construction cost.

“We are looking at all these things. How do we cut down costs? Because the primary issue is also the cost of construction.”

“I am telling them your profit, I will protect whatever thing you want to make but, let’s help Nigeria, let’s build a road that will last and the funny thing is that the government – the President will give out the money,” Umahi said.

We’ve taken steps to check insecurity on highways – Police

The Acting Inspector-General of Police, Mr Kayode Egbetokun, says the force has taken steps to check insecurity on highways, particularly the Abuja-Kaduna Highway.

Egbetokun disclosed this during his first official to Lagos State Police Command on Wednesday where he inaugurated some projects, including Complainants Response Unit (CRU).

“Since I came into office, we have taken steps to do a number of things to ensure crime is reduced to the barest minimum and security restored to troubled areas.”

“On the Abuja-Kaduna Road you are talking about, we have taken necessary steps to rid it of criminal elements that were terrorising motorists.”

