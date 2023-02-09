Today’s Headlines;Manir Dan Iya resign From PDP;CSO Warn Adeleke Over Delayed Ilesa Varsity Take Off

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

BREAKING: 2023: Manir Dan Iya resigns from PDP

The Deputy Governor of Sokoto State, Manir Muhammad Dan Iya has handed in his resignation from the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, leadership.

The Walin Sokoto, in a letter dated 8th February 2023 and addressed to his Ward Chairman in Kware, Kware Local Government said he was notifying the Party leadership of his resignation.

The letter sighted by DAILY POST was titled “Letter of Withdrawal from the Peoples Democratic Party.

It read, “I write to notify you of the withdrawal of my membership from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) with effect from 8th February 2023.

“I appreciate the opportunities given to me, which made me serve in various capacities under the PDP.

“Accept my best regards”.

This is coming in just a few hours to the All Progressives Congress, APC’s mega rally in the state.

CSO warns Adeleke over delayed Ilesa varsity take-off

A civil society group, ‘The Osun Masterminds’ on Wednesday advised the state governor, Senator Ademola Adeleke, against delaying the take -off of the University of Ilesa, as doing so may lead to the institution being deregistered.

In a letter signed by the Secretary to the State Government, Mr. Teslim Igbalaye, and addressed to the Governing Council of the Institution, the State Government had directed that all activities regarding it be put on hold, as the governor, Adeleke, had instituted an ad hoc committee to review issues concerning the institution.

But while addressing the monthly state of affairs at a press conference in Osogbo, the Executive Director of the group, Prof. Wasiu Oyedokun -Alli, said the review embarked upon could be unnecessary and feared further delay may lead to the institution being deregistered.

Wasiu Oyedokun -Alli said, “In the committee that midwifed the establishment of Ilesa University, there were more than five former vice chancellors. What are we reviewing in that, and who is reviewing it?

New naira: Ogun gov visits victim hit by stray bullet

The Governor of Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, on Wednesday, paid a visit to Gabriel Michael, who was hit by a stray bullet during the naira and fuel scarcity protest in Abeokuta, on Tuesday.

Michael is currently receiving treatment at the Federal Medical Centre, Idi Aba, Abeokuta.

The PUNCH reported protesters had stormed the Ogun State capital to express their displeasure over the naira scarcity experienced in the State and across the country.

Addressing journalists, Abiodun implored residents of the State to remain calm and peaceful, saying the destruction of property is not the solution to the current situation.

PDP: I will reopen all international borders if elected – Atiku in Yobe

The Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP), presidential candidate for the 2023 general elections, Atiku Abubakar has reiterated his resolve to re- open all international borders and strengthen national security if elected president of the country.

Atiku stated this yesterday while addressing a mammoth crowd at a presidential rally held in Damaturu, Yobe State.

The presidential candidate said the idea behind his plan to reopen the borders, is for business activities between Nigeria and its neighbours to flourish.

Atiku asked the crowd, “Do you want peace to return to Yobe?” and they answered in chorus “Yes”.

He then assured them that if they vote for PDP in the upcoming general elections peace will return to Yobe.

“We will make sure that our schools are open so that our children would continue to go to schools.

