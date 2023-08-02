Today’s Headlines:Make History, Remove Tinubu, Atiku Urges Tribunal;Lagos Trains LG Auditors

Make History, Remove Tinubu, Atiku urges tribunal

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar, on Tuesday, urged the Presidential Election Petition Court in Abuja to nullify the February 25 presidential election in which President Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress was declared the winner.

Atiku’s lead counsel, Chris Uche (SAN), while presenting his final address, said the fact that no presidential election had been nullified in the past should not stop the tribunal from removing Tinubu.

He insisted that the glitches experienced in the transmission of results during the presidential poll were deliberate to allow manipulation and provided enough grounds for the court to nullify Tinubu’s election.

Uche also argued that Tinubu should be disqualified on the strength of the American court judgment in which his name featured in a forfeiture and money laundering case, involving $460,000.

Uche said with the facts presented before the court by the PDP and Atiku, the court should either remove Tinubu from office or order a rerun election.

But the APC counsel, Lateef Fagbemi (SAN), argued that there was no documentary or oral testimony before the court to support the reliefs being sought by the PDP and Atiku.

Fagbemi insisted the American forfeiture lawsuit referenced by the petitioners was civil rather than criminal in nature, and could, therefore, not be grounds to disqualify Tinubu.

Lagos Trains LG Auditors

The Lagos State Office of Auditor-General for Local Governments has held a training programme for auditors in local governments across the state on effective communication and professional writing skills.

The Permanent Secretary/Auditor-General, Mr Obafemi Ogunlana, stated at the commencement of the five-day in-house training for Audit Team Leads, that auditors must be above the board in the discharge of their duties, a statement said late Monday.

Charging participants to be vast in communication and professional writing skills, Ogunlana advised them to use the opportunity of the training to enhance their proficiency in report writing to achieve professional and career excellence.

Gone are the days when auditors just do the barest minimum. Today’s auditors are expected to rise to the occasion by mastering skills that directly and indirectly contribute to their work delivery. And that is why we are having this training at a time like this,” Ogunlana said.

The participants expressed appreciation to the Governor of Lagos State, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, for his continuous support for capacity building in the Lagos State workforce, which, according to them, is in line with the T.H.E.M.E.S.+ Agenda of his administration.

Osimhen Rejects N50bn Al-Hilal Deal

Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen has rejected the €60m (N50 billion) per season salary offer from Saudi club Al-Hilal, PUNCH Sports Extra reports.

According to reports in France and England, Napoli rejected an offer worth €140m from Al-Hilal for Osimhen while the player snubbed the weekly pay package of €1m.

L’Equipe and Sky Sports UK both claim that the extraordinary proposal was put forward by the club in Saudi Arabia on Monday.

While others have already gone to the Saudi Pro League at the peak of their careers, including Karim Benzema, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic and Marcelo Brozovic, Osimhen has no intention of making that move yet.

It doesn’t hurt that Napoli are discussing a new contract extension for the Nigerian striker, but also worth noting that €140m would’ve been rejected regardless, even if it had come in from a top European side.

Napoli President Aurelio De Laurentiis has set the price tag at over €150m.

He is discussing a deal that would be worth €7m per season plus bonuses at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona and the Partenopei hope Osimhen will extend his contract after scoring 26 goals in Serie A last season.

Court Grants Emefiele leaves To serve DSS

Justice Nicholas Oweibo of the Federal High Court in Lagos on Tuesday granted the suspended Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele, leave to serve the Director General, Department of State Services, Mr Yusuf Bichi, the order of the court admitting him to bail and directing his remand in the custody of the Nigerian Correctional Service.

Justice Oweibo granted the order following an ex parte application moved by Emefiele’s counsel, Mrs Ogonnaya Sonuga.

The DSS had last week arraigned Emefiele before the judge on two counts bordering illegal possession of firearms.

The DSS said it found Emefiele in possession of a single-barrel shotgun and 123 rounds of live ammunition without licences.

But the defendant pleaded not guilty and was granted N20m bail with one surety in like sum.

The surety is to file two passport photographs and an affidavit of means. The defendant is to deposit his passport with the court, or if he has none, to depose an affidavit that he has none,” the judge stated.

Justice Oweibo ordered that Emefiele should be remanded in the Ikoyi facility of the Nigerian Correctional Service pending the perfection of the bail conditions.

