Today’s Headlines:LP Hits Out At Tinubu, I Can’t Celebrate My 62nd Birthday With This Situation- Obi

LP Hits Out At Tinubu

Photo credit: daily post

The Labour Party (LP) has said that there won’t be anarchy in Nigeria if President Bola Tinubu is removed from office by the court.

Tinubu had asked the presidential election tribunal to throw out the petition filed by LP seeking to nullify his victory in the 2023 general elections, on the grounds that he did not secure 25% of votes cast in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Tinubu, through his counsel, Wole Olanipekun, in a final written address to the tribunal, claimed the FCT is the 37th state for electoral purposes.

(Photo credit: Google)

I Can’t Celebrate My 62nd Birthday With This Deplorable Situation – Obi

Photo credit: Sahara reporters

The 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, has said that he can never celebrate his birthday with the current state of Nigeria in what he described as deplorable, with cases of killings and kidnappings.

Obi, who on Wednesday would mark his 62nd birthday, on Monday said that friends, members of the Labour Party and Obidient Family and supporters could visit hospitals, orphanages and homes for the aged and people with disabilities, and offer them such generous gifts to mark his birthday.

Kaduna, Taraba, Two Other States Join HYPPADEC

Photo credit: channels television

The Hydroelectric Power Producing Areas Development Commission has enlisted Kaduna, Nasarawa, Taraba and Gombe states into its membership.

This was disclosed on Monday by the Managing Director of the commission, Abubakar Yelwa, during a five-day capacity-building workshop on a social standards short course held in Kaduna State.

The objective of the training workshop included the enhancement of participants’ skills and knowledge of the global best practices for community engagement. The theme was ‘Social Standard Knowledge, Skills and Attitudes Necessary for Effective Community Engagement and Sustainable Rural Development’.

135 Young Nigerians Get EU-Funded Postgraduate Scholarships

Photo credit: punch newspaper

The European Union Ambassador to Nigeria, Samuela Isopi, says the EU has awarded postgraduate Masters study scholarships to 135 Nigerian youths, selected from various universities across the country.

The EU Ambassador made this known during a press briefing at the EU Embassy in Abuja, on Monday.

