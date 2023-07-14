Today’s Headlines:LP Has No Ground To Call For Yakubu’s Sack—INEC;Putin Has Lost Ukraine War–Biden

Labour Party Has No Ground To Call For Yakubu’s Sack—INEC

The Independent National Electoral Commission has said the Labour Party has no ground to call for the sack of its Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, over the outcome of the 2023 general election.

The Chief Press Secretary to INEC Chairman, Mr Rotimi Oyekanmi stated this when he spoke with the Agency of Nigeria on Thursday in Abuja.

“The reasons adduced by the LP in making the latest and familiar demand are not only illogical but also ridiculous,” he said.

He said that election observers, both local and international, were accredited by INEC to observe elections under specific rules and regulations.

Under these rules, they were required to submit their respective reports to the commission. Such reports may or may not include their recommendations.

“Therefore, it is not within the remit of any election observer whatsoever to indict INEC. They are to observe and make recommendations if they have any, but never to indict.

“In the same manner, it is also not within the LP’s jurisdiction to demand the dismissal and prosecution of the INEC Chairman over the outcome of an election in which the party fielded candidates.

Putin Has Lost Ukraine War–Biden

The President of the United States Joe Biden says his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin has already lost the war he started against Ukraine on February 24, 2022.

Putin ordered the Russian troops to invade Ukraine about 500 days ago, but the US president claimed they are short of weapons to continue the war.

Biden said this on Thursday when visited the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO)’s newest member, Finland, DW said.

Speaking alongside Finnish President Sauli Niinisto, in the country’s capital, Helsinki, he said that Putin has “already lost the war” in Ukraine, with Moscow running short of resources and in economic hardship.

“Putin’s already lost the war. There is no possibility of him winning the war in Ukraine,” Biden told a news conference in Helsinki.

He added that Ukraine “will join NATO” and Putin will eventually decide it is not in the interest of Russia to continue the war. “No one can join NATO while a war is going on,” Biden said.

Sit-At-Home Handiwork Of Criminals_Obi

The 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) Peter Obi has described the insecurity in South East region as ‘criminal activity’.

According to him, the sit-at-home directives in the south-east remain the handiwork of a criminal enterprise.

In a statement posted on his official Twitter page on Thursday, Obi said the sit-at-home orders have been denied by the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

He, however, called on security agencies to take urgent steps to deal with the heightened insecurity and crime across the country.

Obi said: “The situation in the Mangu Local Government Area of Plateau state has raised a lot of anxiety because of the number of lives and properties lost with very little resistance from security operatives.

Also disturbing is the continued disruption of business and social activities in the SouthEast region over the Sit-at-Home directive purported to be coming from the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra, IPOB, when the body has publicly denied issuing such directive.

Tackle Corruption, Funmi Aragbaye Urges Tinubu

The current Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Gospel Musicians of Nigeria, Evangelist Dr Funmi Aragbaye, has urged President Bola Tinubu to handle the issue of corruption in high places otherwise palliatives or whatever economic measures may not achieve the anticipated results.

Aragbaye said that the president should tackle the issue of corruption head-on without minding who would be adversely affected by whatever policy, adding that the problem should be tackled from the source.

The gospel musical legend spoke to the Punch on Monday, in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, while felicitating President Bola Tinubu on his assumption of office as the 16th president of Nigeria, during an interview.

She said that President Tinubu should put measures in place to address the current inflation rate in the country, saying times are really hard and called on Tinubu to allow God to move through this administration.

The gospel music icon said there would be less crimes, agitations and social vices would disappear when people are happy.

Aragbaye advised Tinubu to consider local refining of the nation’s crude oil for home consumption, adding that the current administration should also resist the temptation to increase electricity tariff, as according to her, doing so would further worsen the current economic situation of the country.

