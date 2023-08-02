Todays Headlines:Lift Ban On Fuel Supply To Border Communities—Senate; Presidential Election Tribunal: PDP Forum Confident Of Victory

Senate To FG: Lift Ban On Fuel Supply To Border Communities

The Senate on Tuesday urged the federal government to lift the subsisting ban placed on the supply of petroleum products to border communities across the country.

This followed a motion by Senator Solomon Adeola (APC Ogun West).

The government had, through the Nigeria Customs Service, banned the supply of petroleum products to filling stations within 20km of the borders.

The ban followed the complaints by the NNPC that filling stations in border towns were funnels for smuggling of subsidized petrol to neighbouring countries.

Presidential Election Tribunal: PDP Forum Confident Of Victory

The Forum of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, House of Representatives candidates in the just concluded 2023 general election has expressed confidence that the party will emerge victorious in the Presidential Elections Tribunal.

It urged members of the party nationwide to remain calm as they await the judgement of the Presidential Election Petition Court, PEPC.

The Chairman of the Forum, Engr Ahmed Rufa’i Dagumawa made the call while addressing a news conference at the NUJ Press Centre, Kano State, on Tuesday.

Gov Abdulrazaq approves N10,000 support for tertiary students

Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara State has directed the payment of N10,000 each to students of the State in public-owned tertiary institutions.

He has also approved a stipend of N10,000 each for some categories of security agents defined as the first line of defence, which would be disbursed through the Kwara State Social Investment Programme (KWASSIP) Office.

The approval for students’ support, described as one-off in its scope, is a departure from the previous bursary award, which covered only final year students of tertiary schools, according to a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Rafiu Ajakaye in Ilorin on Tuesday.

Trump Indicted For Attempt To Overturn 2020 Election

Former President Donald Trump was indicted Tuesday by a federal grand jury on four counts related to efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election, according to court documents.

Trump was charged with conspiracy to defraud the United States, witness tampering, conspiracy against the rights of citizens, and obstruction of and attempt to obstruct an official proceeding.

The charges were unsealed two weeks after the former president said he had learned he may be indicted by a federal grand jury investigating the siege of the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021.

