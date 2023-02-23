Today’s Headlines:Less Than 48 Hours To Elections, APC Accuses Newly Deployed AIG, 4 CPs Of Visiting Wike. , Over 87m PVCs Collected-INEC

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Less Than 48 Hours To Elections, APC Accuses Newly Deployed AIG, 4 CPs Of Visiting Wike.

Photo credit: Leadership

Less than 48 hours to the presidential and National Assembly elections on February 25, the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers State has accused the Assistant Inspector-General of Police (AIG) Abutu Yaro and four Commissioners of Police (CPs) deployed to the state to conduct the elections, of visiting the private residence of Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike.

The four Commissioners include Yomi Olanrewaju, Samuel Musa, Lanre B. Sikiru, and Aderemi Adeoye, coordinating the state headquarters of the Police Command.

Addressing journalists in Port Harcourt on Thursday, spokesman of the APC Campaign Council in the state, Sogbeye Eli, said based on the visit, the party has lost confidence in the Police in the State.

Eli said: “As a corollary to the immediate above, Wike and his foot-soldiers have perfected the art of compromising State institutions with a dubious appropriation of the commonwealth of our State. They dole out billions and hundreds of millions in Naira and hard foreign currency to compromise State actors deployed to the State.

Over 87 million PVCs collected – INEC

Photo credit:

The Independent National Electoral Commission has said that a total of 87,209,007 Permanent Voter Cards have been collected across the country.

INEC Chairman, Mahmood Yakubu, announced the development on Thursday during a media briefing at the national collation centre in Abuja.

Although the number increased after the Commission extended the deadline from January 29 to February 5.

of fairness and transparency.

Oyo APC Accuses Makinde, PDP Of Plans To Deploy Amotekun To Steal Votes.

Photo credit: Independent Nigeria

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Oyo state has claimed to have uncovered alleged plans by Governor Seyi Makinde and the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) to use the state-owned security outfit known as Amotekun Corps for the purpose of forcefully securing victory for the candidates of the PDP this Saturday when Nigerians are expected to go to poll.

Amotekun Corps, which is the uniformed local security outfit established to combat kidnapping and other related criminal activities the South West in 2020, are under the control of state governors as chief security officers of their respective states with absolutely power to deploy its personnel for duty and assignment.

2023 Election: Southern Kaduna Group adopts Atiku.

Photo credit: Nigerian Tribune

With less than two days to the presidential election, the Southern Kaduna People’s Union (SOKAPU), the mouthpiece of the people of Southern Kaduna people have adopted the Presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar.

According to him, SOKAPU said the people decided in collaboration with the Southern Kaduna Leadership Council (SKLC) after weighing all the options available on ground.

Addressing a press conference on Thursday, the SOKAPU President, Awemi Dio Maisamari, and the chairman of Southern Kaduna Leadership Council, Ishaya Dary Akau, said having weighed the capacity of PDP and Labour Party (LP), they discovered that PDP has wider outreach than LP.

The Southern Kaduna leaders also noted that of all the political parties in the country, only PDP and LP had, over the years, cared for the people of the region.

Photo credit: Google

Theoptimus06 (

)