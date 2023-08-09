Today’s Headlines:Leave Kwankwaso Alone, NNPP Tells Ganduje;Edo PDP Sues For Peace Between Obaseki, Deputy

Leave Kwankwaso Alone, NNPP Tells Ganduje

The New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) has called on the national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr Umar Ganduje to leave their leader and the presidential candidate of their party, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, alone.

According to the NNPP, Kwankwaso is far ahead of Ganduje politically, adding that he is busy building the NNPP and will not join the APC.

Speaking to journalists at the national headquarters of the NNPP, the national auditor of the party, Ladipo Johnson, said it would be diversionary for them to discuss the APC national chairman, as their focus is mainly on how to rebuild their party.

Ganduje, also a former governor of Kano State like Kwankwaso last week said he was never a political son of the NNPP presidential candidate in the recent election.

The statement was made in furtherance of the political difference between Kwankwaso and Ganduje.

Ganduje served in subordinate positions to Kwankwaso as deputy governor and chief of staff at different political offices, until 2015 when he was elected governor.

The two former governors and political associates fell apart after the 2015 general elections.

Ever since they fell apart, they have been at loggerheads in Kano State.

Edo PDP Sues For Peace Between Obaseki, Deputy

The Edo State Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, Tony Aziegbemi, says the party will wade in and resolve the crisis between Governor Godwin Obaseki and his deputy, Philip Shaibu.

There had been rumours that all was not well between the governor and his deputy, with the deputy heading to court to seek an order to stop alleged plans to impeach him.

However, Obaseki, while addressing journalists in Benin on Monday, dismissed the rumour that he was plotting to impeach Shaibu, describing the deputy’s suit to stop the alleged impeachment move against him as preemptive.

Obaseki said though he was not angry with Shaibu, he was disappointed because the deputy governor was nursing governorship ambition without carrying him along.

He alleged that Shaibu had finalised plans to defect from the Peoples Democratic Party to the All Progressives Congress to pursue his governorship ambition.

Obaseki said, “I believe that this action by him is a preemptive move to get a court order, keep his ticket and move to another party. I think it’s unfair to our party. We don’t need this sort of crisis. I have been getting calls all over the world and it’s rather sad that somebody who is part of an administration will do this to the administration because of his personal ambition.”

US, France Using Nigeria To Attack Niger– El-Zakzaky Advises Tinubu

The leader of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria, Ibrahim El-Zakzaky has cautioned President Bola Tinubu against attacking Niger Republic.

El-Zakzaky alleged that France and the United States, US, are trying to use Nigeria to attack Niger Republic.

He said Tinubu should understand that Nigeria and Niger Republic are one going by history, noting that such a move was shocking.

He stressed that Tinubu should reconsider the planned attack on Niger Republic.

In a statement he signed, El-Zakzaky traced the historical unity between Nigeria and Niger.

According to him: “All of a sudden, France and the US want to use Nigeria to attack Niger.

“This is very shocking given the fact that Nigeria and Niger are one people.

“It was the territories of such empires that were carved out to create Niger and Nigeria.

We Can’t Be Intimidated, PDP, Onyereri Tell Gov Uzodimma, APC

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) yesterday condemned what it called attempts by the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Imo State to use the Police to distract and suppress its Deputy Governorship Candidate in the November 11, 2023 governorship election, Dr. Jones Onyereri.

PDP also condemned what it called the unwarranted use of security personnel by the APC in Imo State to harass and intimidate opposition figures, the latest being the scandalous attempt by the APC to use certain police operatives to arrest and put Dr. Onyereri out of circulation ahead of the election.

The national publicity secretary of PDP, Hon Debo Ologunagba, said since the emergence of Senator Samuel Anyanwu and Dr. Onyereri as the Governorship and Deputy Governorship Candidates of the PDP, Governor Hope Uzodimma and the APC have been unsettled by the popularity of our candidates and are now allegedly employing ways including the use of instrument of State to harass them.

This comes as Onyereri described the petition filed by seven former officials of the party as mere distractions that will not stop their victory.

Onyereri made the disclosure yesterday when the party officials went to answer the summons by the police.

