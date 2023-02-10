This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Today’s Headlines:Late Emir Of Kano Prayed For Me To Be President -Atiku, Tinubu Understands Nigeria, Says Buhari As APC Campaigns In Sokoto

Late Emir Of Kano Prayed For Me To Be Nigeria’s President – Atiku

Photo Credit: Channels Television)

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar has said that the late Emir of Kano, Alhaji Ado Bayero, gave his seal of approval for him to become Nigeria’s President with prayers.

Atiku stated this on Thursday during a visit to the Emir of Kano, Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero, pledging to do all in his power to uphold the late Emir’s legacy if elected as the country’s President.

During the visit, Atiku expressed his gratitude for the warm reception and spoke highly of the late Emir, Alhaji Ado Bayero, whom he referred to as a great leader and a father figure to many Nigerians.

Tinubu Understands Nigeria, Says Buhari As APC Campaigns In Sokoto

Photo Credit: The Cable)

President Muhammadu Buhari says Bola Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), will perform well as president because he understands Nigeria.

In his remarks on Thursday when the APC presidential campaign team visited Muhammad Abubakar, the Sultan of Sokoto, Buhari said Tinubu is open to people irrespective of where they are from.

“My wish is for your support and blessings. We want to win,” Buhari told the Sultan.

Photo Credit: Google)

INEC To Begin Training Of Adhoc Staff Febuary 11

Photo Credit: Nigerian Tribune)

Ahead of the February 25 and March 11 general election, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has revealed that it would commence training of ad hoc staff for the poll on January 11 across the country.

The Resident Electoral Commissioner for Ekiti State, Professor Ayobami Salami. who disclosed this on Thursday in Ado-Ekiti during a stakeholders meeting and signing of a peace accord by political parties, added that the commission is putting everything in place to deliver credible and acceptable poll for the country.

Nine political parties of Accord, Action Alliance, African Democratic Congress, All Progressives Congress, New Nigeria Peoples Party, Peoples Democratic Party, Social Democratic Party, Young Progressives Party, and the Zenith Labour Party signed the peace accord.

Appeal Court Sacks PDP Candidate

Photo Credit: Punch Newspapers)

The Court of Appeal sitting in Kano has sacked Mohammed Abacha as the Peoples Democratic Party governorship candidate in the state.

The court on Friday set aside the judgment of a High Court that recognised Abacha as the PDP standard bearer in the state.

The court also ordered that Sadiq Wali, who was earlier recognised by the Independent National Electoral Commission, remained the valid governorship candidate.

Content created and supplied by: TLucky (via 50minds

News )

#Todays #HeadlinesLate #Emir #Kano #Prayed #President #Atiku #Tinubu #Understands #Nigeria #Buhari #APC #Campaigns #SokotoToday’s Headlines:Late Emir Of Kano Prayed For Me To Be President -Atiku, Tinubu Understands Nigeria, Says Buhari As APC Campaigns In Sokoto Publish on 2023-02-10 14:29:05