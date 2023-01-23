Today’s Headlines:Lalong Appoints 10 New Permanent Secretaries, Gunmen Behead Imo LGA Boss

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Lalong Appoints 10 New Permanent Secretaries

Barely four months to the end of his administration, Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau State has appointed ten new permanent secretaries for the state.

The governor made the announcement on Monday in a statement signed by his Director of Press and Public Affairs, Macham Makut.

The statement read in part, “Plateau State Governor Simon Bako Lalong has approved the appointment of 10 new permanent secretaries.

Breaking: Gunmen Behead Imo LGA Boss

Gunmen who claimed that there will be no 2023 election in the Southeast region on Monday beheaded the Sole Administrator, SOLAD, of Ideato North local government area of Imo state, Mr Christopher Ohizu, who was kidnapped last Friday, alongside two others as well as his houses set ablaze.

This was contained in a video that went viral on social media by the gunmen.

The video saw a man they identified to be Ohizu, whose hands were tied backwards and knelt in a thick forest was putting only trousers and was filmed by the gunmen.

Crane Collapses, Kills Four In India

At least four people were killed and six others wounded after a crane crashed during a temple festival in the southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu, officials said Monday.

The crane collapsed Sunday night at Draupathi temple in Ranipet district, 85 kilometres west of Chennai, the capital city of Tamil Nadu.

Reports said around eight people were on the crane to receive garlands from the devotees when the accident occured.

Kwankwaso Has A Clear Path To Victory, Says NNPP

The New Nigeria Political Party (NNPP) presidential campaign council says Rabiu Kwankwaso, its presidential candidate, has a clear strategy to win the forthcoming elections.

In a statement, Ladipo Johnson, spokesperson of the campaign council, said its presidential campaign is waxing stronger.

“RMK 2023 campaign is waxing stronger, as we head into the last 30 days of the campaign,” Johnson said.

“Our candidate has reached over 400 local governments and he is going into the only state he has not been to, to campaign in the coming days.

Zambia’s Debts Needs Critical Restructuring, Says U.S. Treasury Secretary

The U.S. Treasury Secretary, Janet Yellen, said on Monday during a visit to Zambia that it was critically important to restructure the African country’s debt.

Ms Yellen said Zambia’s debt overhang was a drag on its whole economy and that China had been a barrier to resolving the southern African country’s debt problem.

She said Zambia must address corruption, and President Hakainde Hichilema, who took charge in August 2021, had made progress.

Ibadan Taxi Driver Nabbed For Attempting To Rape Corper

The Iyaganku chief magistrates’ court, Ibadan, has ordered that a 37-year-old taxi driver, Ibrahim Ramoni, be remanded in prison custody for robbery and attempted rape.

Chief Magistrate Munirat Giwa-Babalola did not take the suspect’s plea for lack of jurisdiction. She said the remand is pending legal advice from the Oyo Ministry of Justice.

Ms Giwa-Babalola adjourned the matter until March 2 for mention.

