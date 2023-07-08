Today’s Headlines:Lagos Not Igboland, We’re Visitors—Iwuanyanwu;I Regret Campaigning For Obi -Retired Colonel, Chinyere

Lagos Not Igboland, We’re Visitors—Iwuanyanwu

President General of apex Igbo socio-cultural organization, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Dr. Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, is in Lagos for a three-day visit during which he will meet with Igbo leaders and Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu to address issues affecting Igbo in the economic capital of the country.

In an interview after one of the engagements with Igbo leaders in Ikoyi, on Wednesday, he spoke on issues around his emergence as Ohanaeze leader, his agenda for Igbo, the blowing wind of insecurity in the South-East and how the Federal Government can arrest it among others.

On issues surrounding his election as Ohanaeze leader

Some months ago I was elected leader of all Igbo, which is the President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo. Frankly speaking, at over 80 years, it was a very difficult thing for me to accept, although I saw that my people were very passionate about having me serve them. All the leaders came to me expressing their support and confidence in me. All the five governors of the South-East also came to me saying they were with me.

All the seven presidents of Ohanaeze in the various states – Rivers, Delta, Imo, Abia, Enugu, Anambra and Ebonyi came too. All these made me realise that I had no choice. It is my belief that any gift possessed by an individual is from God. Therefore, if your people call you to serve them at any time and you fail, you are not fair to God the creator who has given you the gift.

I Regret Campaigning For Obi_Retired Colonel

A74-year-old retired military officer, Chinyere Obi, has expressed regret over her decision to join the presidential candidate of Labour Party, Peter Obi in the 2023 presidential election.

Chinyere, in a chat with journalists, alleged that the Labour Party and its candidate, Peter Obi, abandoned her after she was shot by political thugs in Imo State during the presidential election.

The retired colonel said she regretted due to the fact that neither the party nor the former Anambra governor reached out to her after she was shot in the leg while campaigning for the party’s presidential candidate.

The septuagenarian narrated how she sold her Honda Pilot SUV to fund her medical treatment after the incident, noting that she did not expect the party or Peter Obi to pick up her bills but to show solidarity.

She said, “I had to sell my Honda Pilot Jeep for N1.5 million in June to be able to treat the gunshot wound. At my age, 74, I am selling my things to heal completely. As a retired colonel, I have my pension and entitlements. I wasn’t even asking for money. My anger is that nobody reached out, not even one single person came to the hospital at the Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Owerri to say sorry.

Gov Kefas Relaxes Curfew

Governor of Taraba State, Agbu Kefas, has relaxed the 24-hour curfew imposed on warring communities in the state.

The decision of the governor followed dialogue and engagement that brought peace in Karim town and its surroundings, in the wake of renewed hostilities between Karimjo and Wurkum ethnic groups in Karim Lamido Local Government Area of the state.

The chief press secretary to the governor, Yusuf Sanda, said the curfew now takes effect from 6pm to 6am daily instead of 24 hours as ordered by the governor earlier.

The statement further stated that the curfew was relaxed by 12 hours as a result of peace that returned to the area following dialogue initiated by the governor between the two warring communities.

“It could be recalled that Governor Agbu Kefas convened an emergency meeting to resolve the crisis in Karim Lamido LGA with Security agencies and critical stakeholders on July 4, 2023, where significant decisions were made,” the statement added.

Don’t Negotiate With Bandits; Northern Leaders Warm Tinubu

Northern leaders have rejected a call by former governor of Zamfara State, Malam Yerima Sani, asking President Bola Tinubu to negotiate with terrorists and bandits in the country and grant them amnesty as it was done for Niger Delta militants by the late Umaru Yar’Adua’s administration. In their separate views, they argued that such negotiations will continue to fail because the bandits do not have a central command of leadership and they never kept the agreements reached with some of them in the past by some states and communities in the north.

President General of Mzough U Tiv, MUT, worldwide and Chairman of the three sociocultural/ethnic groups in Benue state, Chief Iorbee Ihagh said: “there is no way President Bola Tinubu’s government will negotiate with bandits and terrorists. These were people who were brought into this country from parts of West Africa to prosecute elections for some persons in 2015. After they won their elections they failed to keep to the agreement they entered with the criminals and that is why they took to banditry and terrorism and tormenting the North. Those who brought them into the country know themselves. They should be made to go and clean up the mess they created for Nigerians.

“I am happy that President Tinubu has brought in people who can tackle insecurity in the country unlike what we had in the last government when nepotims beclouded them. They had wanted to turn Nigeria into a Fulani state but God came to our rescue as a people. So, there will be no bargaining, President Tinubu should never accept that. He has started well and we are praising him, but if he does that, nobody will be behind him again. Government cannot go and beg criminals, they should come and surrender.

