Today’s Headlines:Lagos Govt Warn Resident To Avoid Blue Rail Track, 6 Died In Road Accident In Osun

Lagos Govt Warns Residents To Avoid Crossing Blue Rail Track

Lagos State residents have been warned by the state government to avoid crossing the track of the Blue Rail line which is set to start full commercial operations on Monday.

Passing the warning in a post on his Twitter handle, the Chief Press Secretary to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Gboyega Akosile, advised the residents to rather use the overhead bridges as the rail line is electrified.

Six Die In Road Accident In Osun

Six persons have been confirmed dead in a multiple road accident on Saturday morning at Imesi-Ile.

This was made known in a First Information Report, FIR, by the spokesperson of the Osun Sector Command of the Federal Road Safety Commission, FRSC, Agnes Ogungbemi, on behalf of the Sector Commander, Henry Benemaisia.

Northern Governors Felicitate Vice President Shettima On His 57th Birthday

Chairman of Northern States Governors’ Forum and Governor of Gombe State, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, has felicitated with the Vice President, Senator Kashim Shettima on his 57th Birthday.

A statement by the Director-General, Press Affairs,, Government House Gombe, Ismaila Uba Misilli, Inuwa described Shettima as a patriot and dependable ally, with outstanding pedigree and exceptional competence.

Revisit Palliative Committee Composition – Forum Of CSOs Tell Gov Umo Eno

The Forum of Civil Society Organisations in Akwa Ibom State also known as the Guild of Community Development Advocates has urged the Governor, Umo Eno to revisit the composition of the palliative committee to ensure the diversity of the state’s population, especially, the most vulnerable is reflected.

In a statement endorsed by the forum’s chairman, Harry Udoh and the Secretary, Dr Nsekpong Udoh on Sunday, the group regretted that the key target segments of society such as youths, women, and persons with disabilities (PWDs), “who are disproportionately affected by the subsidy removal, were not represented in the recently constituted committee.”

