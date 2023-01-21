Today’s Headlines;Lagos Govt Diverts Traffic For Buhari’s Visit;Why Borno Can’t Beat Deadline –Zulum

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Lagos govt diverts traffic for Buhari’s visit

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo -Olu, has announced that the state will host the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), for a two-day working visit next week.

The state Commissioner for Information, Gbenga Omotoso, announced this on Friday during a press briefing held in Alausa, Ikeja.

Omotoso disclosed that the presidential visit, scheduled for January 23 and 24, would include the inauguration of projects undertaken by the Sanwo -Olu administration which include the Lekki Deep Sea Port, the Imota Rice Mill and the Blue Line Rail project.

He said, “Governor Babajide Sanwo -Olu has asked us to inform you that President Muhammadu Buhari will be on a two – day working visit to our dear state. This will be Mr. President’s first official visit to Lagos State since assumption of office of Governor Sanwo-Olu and his deputy, Dr Kadri Hamzat in May, 2019.

New naira: Why Borno can’t beat deadline – Zulum

Borno State may not beat the January 31 deadline for the expiration of old naira notes.

The state governor, Babagana Zulum, had listed challenges he described as insurmountable for the end of the circulation of the old notes.

He was speaking in Maiduguri on Friday when a team of the Central Bank of Nigeria led by its Director of Statistics, Muhammad Tumala, paid him a courtesy call.

He said apart from the non – availability and circulation of the new notes, only three of the 27 Local government areas of the state – Maiduguri Metropolitan, Here and Biu – had functional banks due to insecurity which had rendered majority of the communities in the state inaccessible.

Police meet Unizik management, SUG over cultism, robbery around campus

The Anambra State Commissioner of Police, Mr Echeng Echeng has met with the management and leadership of the Students Union Government, SUG, of Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka.

The meeting was over the recent surge in cultism -related killings and activities of armed robbers within the Ifite community, where students of the institution mostly reside.

The Anambra State Police Command’s spokesperson, DSP Toochukwu Ikenga who spoke about the meeting said: “Anambra State Police Command met with the management of Nnamdi Azikwe University, the Student Union Government, and the Commissioner of Homeland Security Affairs.

“The meeting took place in the Vice Chancellor’s conference hall at Unizik. The meeting was aimed at addressing the recent security breaches in some of the hostels along Ifite.

2023 election: Nigeria Police acquire new weapons, armoured tanks

The Nigeria Police Force (NPF) has reiterated its readiness to safeguard internal security before, during and after the 2023 election.

The security agency assured that officers and men would protect voters and other civilian nationwide.

Inspector General of Police, Usman Baba gave the assurance on Friday in Abuja.

The IGP inspected anti-riot weapons, Armoured Personnel Carriers (APC), water canons, among others.

The newly – acquired equipment and vehicles would be distributed to commands and formations for the general polls.

“Non – state actors, criminals, and political thugs are warned to sue for peace. We need peace, we deserve peace in Nigeria.

