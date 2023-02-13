Today’s Headlines:Kwankwaso ‘ll Inherit Buhari’s 12M Votes–Yesufu;I Regret My Action_Fani -Kayode

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Kwankwaso ‘ll Inherit Buhari’s 12M Votes– Yesufu

The spokesperson for the New Nigeria Peoples Party(NNPP) presidential campaign committee, Abubakar Yesufu, has said his party’s candidate, Rabiu Kwankwaso, would get the 12 million votes President Muhammadu Buhari usually gets in North and other votes from across the country.

He said this while reacting to Kwankwaso’s appearance on Channels television.

Yesufu, who said this in a statement, said the fact that only the NNPP candidate attended the Channels Television debate for presidential candidates, showed that he is the right man for Nigerians.

Yesufu hailed Kwankwaso, describing him as a true Nigerian leader, who has shown character.

His words:“From the late Ahmadu Bello, Alhaji Tafawa Balewa, Alhaji Shehu Shagari, Alhaji Aminu Kano to President Muhammadu Buhari, none has exhibited vulgar wealth as those presently masquerading as leaders.

I Regret My Action_Fani -Kayode

The Director of new media of the All Progressives Congress presidential campaign council (APC PCC), Mr Femi Fani-Kayode says he regrets raising the alarm over the fear of an impending coup d’ etat in the country.

Speaking to reporters yesterday in Abuja after he was grilled by the department of state security services (DSS) for five hours, he admitted that he should have been circumspect before going public on the issue.

He added: “Sometimes when in the war front because we are in a war presently on the political front. While experiencing such war there is the fog of war where we say either the right things or the wrong things. Nobody is infallible. But the truth is when it comes to the issue of national security, we have to be careful.”

Acknowledging that the coup alarm raised shock waves across the polity, he explained that his action was aimed at drawing the attention of security agencies to be on top of the situation if there was any iota of truth on the matter.

I’m With Tinubu 100% – Buhari

The President of Nigeria, Maj. Gen. Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), has urged residents of Gombe State to vote for the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress Bola Tinubu and other candidates of the party, adding that they ignore alleged propaganda about his support for another candidate.

Buhari, made the clarification on Monday in Pantami stadium, Gombe, while addressing a mammoth crowd when the presidential campaign council visited in a bid to canvass for support ahead of the general election in the state.

The Director-General of APC presidential campaign council and Governor of Plateau State, Simon Lalong, disclosed that the president was represented by the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Professor Isa Pantami, at the event.

Buhari warned party faithful not to be deceived that he is fully supporting Tinubu’s presidency, saying that he would provide more dividends of democracy.

All Eyes On You, Buhari Tells Police

Ahead of the commencement of the 2023 general elections, President Muhammadu Buhari reminded the leadership of the Nigeria Police of high expectations from them in relation to the provision of requisite security.

He gave the reminder on Monday at the Force Headquarters, Abuja, while commissioning Critical tional Assets procured by the Nigeria Police Force.

The President, while commending the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Usman Baba for advancing the Police Reform Agenda of this Administration and for the several initiatives he had brought to the Force, reminded him of the expectations, saying: ” You should however be reminded of my high expectations of your leadership, particularly, in relation to the provision of requisite security that will engender not just stable security space ahead of the General Elections, but guarantee the credibility of the exercise.

