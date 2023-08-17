Today’s Headlines:Keyamo Thanks Tinubu For Making Him Minister;GEJ Felicitates Babangida At 82

I won’t disappoint – Keyamo thanks Tinubu for making him Ation Minister

The new Minister of Ation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo has vowed not to disappoint President Bola Tinubu.

Keyamo made the remark while thanking the President for assigning him to a ministry.

Tweeting, Keyamo wrote: “Thank you, Mr. President. On my honour, I promise not to disappoint.”

Keyamo was the Minister of Labour and Employment during the immediate past administration of former President Muhammadu Buhari.

During his screening, there was uproar in the Senate, a situation that led to an executive session.

Senator Darlinghton Nwokocha (Labour Party) representing Abia Central Senatorial District had raised a point of Order.

Nwokocha told the senate how Keyamo blocked the House of Representatives Committee from carrying out its oversight function on the sum of N52 billion released to his Ministry.

Jonathan Felicitates Babangida At 82

Former President Dr. Goodluck Jonathan has felicitated ex-Military President Gen. Ibrahim Babangida on the occasion of his 82nd birthday.

Jonathan in a statement issued on Wednesday by his special adviser, Ikechukwu Eze, described Babangida as a distinguished statesman and leader who has made significant contributions towards the development of Nigeria.

In the goodwill message, the former President joined the family, friends and well-wishers of the ex-military leader to pray for his long life in good health.

He stated: “I am delighted to join your family and friends across Nigeria to celebrate you on the occasion of your 82nd birthday.

“You are a distinguished statesman and patriot who has served our nation Nigeria faithfully and has contributed so much to the development and economic advancement of the country. Years after leaving office, you have remained an inspiration and a role model to many people and have continued to diligently promote peaceful co-existence and national unity.

Sanusi To Nigerians: Don’t allow President, govs intimidate you

After an assessment of present developments in the country, the 14th Emir of Kano, Sanusi Lamido Sanusi II, has said Nigerians take too much rubbish from politicians who take them for granted.

He urged Nigerians not to allow themselves to be intimidated by the president, governors in any way.

Sanusi, whose observation was contained in a viral video, also asdvised the masses not to be intimidated by political leader.

According to him, if the politicians are not held to account, coming generations may have no country to call theirs.

Sanusi, who was former governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, said that most Nigerians did not go into politics, does not make them inferior, lamenting that Nigerians were too afraid in their comfort zones.

He said: “We cannot be intimidated by somebody because you are a president or you are a governor and we cannot tell you that you are wrong.

“We have chosen different parts. If I had gone into politics, at least given the people that have access to be president in Nigeria, I could have become president or I could be governor.

Sani knocks Tinubu for assigning Defence Ministry to politician

President Bola Tinubu has been criticized for appointing Mohammed Badaru as the Minister of Defence.

Shehu Sani, a former Kaduna Central Senator, said Tinubu should not have appointed a politician as the Defence Minister.

Sani noted that the ministry should have been given to a retired military officer with records of accomplishments.

Tweeting, Sani wrote: “In view of the security challenges faced by this country, I thought the Defence Minister should be a retired Military officer with experience and records of accomplishments.

“That office shouldn’t be just political, especially at this time.”

