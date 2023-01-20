Today’s Headlines;Keyamo Demand Atiku’s Prosecution;Ukraine Thank US For ‘Powerful’ $2.5bn Defence

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Keyamo demands Atiku’s prosecution

The Spokesman for the Presidential Campaign Council of the All Progressives Congress, Festus Keyamo, has filed a suit against the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission seeking the arrest of the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar.

Keyamo is also asking the Federal High Court to compel the anti – graft agencies to investigate the recent allegations made against Atiku and prosecute him.

Source: Punch paper

He joined the Independent Corrupt Practices and other Related Offenses Commission and Code of Conduct Bureau in the suit after the 72-hour ultimatum he gave in a letter dated January 16, addressed to the chairman of EFCC, ICPC and CCB elapsed.

In the letter, the senior advocate had demanded the arrest and prosecution of Atiku over alleged offenses against the code of conduct for public officers, money laundering, criminal breach of trust and criminal misappropriation and conspiracy.

Ukraine thanks US for ‘powerful’ $2.5bn defence

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky on Friday thanked Washington for a massive new package of arms and munitions for Kyiv with Western allies set to discuss further military aid to the war – torn country. “Thank you” US President Joe Biden for providing Ukraine “with another powerful defense support package worth $2.5 billion,” Zelensky wrote in English on Twitter.

Source: Punch paper

The Ukrainian leader hailed the Stryker armoured personnel carriers, Bradley Infantry Fighting Vehicles and Avenger air defence systems included in the package as an “important help in our fight against the aggressor”.

Meanwhile Zelensky on Friday, speaking to a US-hosted donor meeting, implored Western allies to “speed up” arms deliveries as his nation faces Russia’s onslaught.

Addressing the gathering at Ramstein Air Base in Germany by video -link, Zelensky said partners needed “not to bargain about different numbers of tanks but to open that principal supply that will stop evil”.

Akpabio wins APC senatorial ticket in Supreme Court

The Supreme Court on Friday restored former Akwa Ibom State Governor, Godwin Akpabio as the Senatorial candidate of the All Progressives Congress APC for Akwa Ibom North Senatorial District.

The Court of Appeal judgment delivered on November 14, 2022, which voided his candidacy was voided and set aside.

Source: Daily Post Nigeria

In a unanimous judgment delivered by Justice Ibrahim Saulawa, the apex court upheld the judgment of the Federal High Court in Abuja which in September last year granted a verdict in favour of the immediate past Minister of Niger Delta Affairs.

Justice Saulawa after reviewing the arguments canvassed by Akpabio said that his appeal was meritorious and was allowed.

Kidnapped Plateau monarch rescued, 2 suspects arrested

Plateau State’s first-class traditional ruler, the Agwom Izere, His Royal Highness, Dr Isaac Azi Wakili, who was abducted by unknown gunmen on Friday, has been rescued.

The Plateau State Command Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Alfred Alabo, in a statement on Friday afternoon, stated that operatives of the command arrested the abductors of the traditional ruler.

Source: Daily Post Nigeria

According to him: “A distress call was received by Angware Police Divisional Headquarters that unknown gunmen forcefully entered the palace of Agwom Izere, and kidnapped him. Police operatives led by the DPO of Angware, SP Timothy Bebissa, immediately raced to the scene to rescue the monarch but were engaged in a gun battle by the gunmen where a yet -to -be -identified civilian guard was shot dead by the kidnappers, and one of the operatives sustained a gunshot injury”.

