Today’s Headlines:Kefas Signs Taraba Supplementary Budget Into Law;Coup: War isn’t option in Niger – MURIC warns Tinubu

Kefas Signs Taraba Supplementary Budget Into Law

The Executive Governor of Taraba State, Agbu Kefas, has signed into law the supplementary budget of over N206 billion.

This, as observed by our reporter, came a few hours after the supplementary budget was unanimously passed into law by members of the State House of Assembly.

Signing the bill into law today, he promised to judiciously use the loan to herald the much desired growth to the state and to as well better the lives of Tarabans.

The governor, who stated that “one of the cardinal points of my administration is to entrench good governance and improve the livelihood of our people”, said his administration is desirous of providing massive infrastructural development across the state.”

War Isn’t Option In Niger–MURIC

The Muslim human rights advocacy group, the Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC), has cautioned President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s planned military intervention in Niger.

Hassan Indabawa, the Chairman of MURIC, Kano State chapter, made this known on Saturday in a statement.

MURIC’s reaction is coming on the heels of Tinubu’s request to the Senate to implement an ECOWAS resolution in Niger.

The group stated that war is not an option in resolving the Niger crisis.

According to MURIC, Niger and Northern Nigeria have unbreakable cultural afflictions; hence, the military would spell doom for both countries.

Senate urges Tinubu, ECOWAS To Explore Political, Diplomatic Options

The Senate on Saturday advised President Bola Tinubu, who is also the chairman of the Economic Community of West African Communities, to explore diplomatic and political options to address the Niger coup.

The Senate in a resolution read by the Senate President, GodsWill Akpabio, after a two-hour closed-door session, also explained that the President didn’t ask the Senate to approve that the country should go to war.

The President, had in a letter to the Senate on Friday, sought its support on military intervention in Niger.

He also sought the backing of the legislature on the cutting off of electricity supply to the Niger Republic.

The PUNCH had reported that Niger’s democratically elected president, Mohamed Bazoum, was toppled by his guards.

Tinubu had on Sunday met with some fellow ECOWAS leaders to discuss appropriate ways to restore democracy in Niger.

The leaders of the West African regional bloc met to discuss sanctions to be placed against the military personnel who toppled Bazoum on July 26, 2023.

Rivers Gov Absent As Atiku, PDP Govs, Stakeholders Meet In Abuja

Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, was again absent on Saturday when Governors elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party and leaders of the party including former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, met in Abuja to deliberate on the fate of the party.

At the meeting, the PDP leaders renewed their commitment to discipline in the interest of the party.

Although no reason was given for Governor Fubara’s absence, a party source said the Rivers helmsman is still playing the loyalty card, having been advised by his predecessor, Nyesom Wike not to shoulder the party’s financial responsibilities.

“The Rivers Governor didn’t give a reason for his absence but his political mentor and the former Governor of the State, Nyesom Wike has not mended fences with the PDP and is unlikely to do so. This perhaps explained why he was away. He (Fubara) was said to have been advised by Wike not to spend money on the party like he (Wike) did while he was in power,” he told Saturday PUNCH in confidence.

